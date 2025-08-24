DK Metcalf Clears Stance on Aaron Rodgers’ Future as Steelers Star Burns Bridges With QB

The Steelers‘ season-opening matchup with the New York Jets is already electric, despite that Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf have yet to play in a regular-season contest for the Steelers. Rodgers, who signed with the Steelers following a rollercoaster stint with the Jets, will be playing his former team in what many have dubbed a “revenge game.” Meanwhile, Metcalf got a huge four-year, $132 million contract, adding serious firepower to the Steelers’ offense.

In a recent podcast appearance on Not Just Football with Cam Heyward, DK Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers shared an intriguing exchange about the possibility of playing together beyond this season. Metcalf said, “I think we’re gonna do some special things this year. Looking forward to it, and you know, maybe we can run it back,” staring straight at Rodgers, who grinned back at him. This has sustained rumors and fan speculation that Rodgers may put off his projected retirement and play a 22nd NFL campaign in 2026.

But let’s not confuse what this “run it back” statement actually entails. It’s an optimistic, peer-to-peer exchange and not an unyielding promise. Aaron Rodgers, who indicated on The Pat McAfee Show that he’s “pretty sure” his career will end after the 2025 season, seems to be leaving his door open to consideration. Experiencing the Steeler life, guiding young players such as quarterback Will Howard, and the excellent team culture have all helped make Rodgers enjoy this period of his career more than most anticipated.

Metcalf’s offhand comment about maybe running it back is more than mere optimistic speculation from a new teammate. It’s the type of player-to-player discussion that occurs when players are talking about future potential as opposed to making verifiable commitments. The 27-year-old receiver, who has already developed a tight bond with Aaron Rodgers throughout training camp, was merely hoping that their partnership could carry over beyond the current year. His statement does not guarantee Rodgers will return in 2026. But instead illustrates how much the veteran quarterback has joined his new players and the respect both sides have earned from one another.

The trade also showed how Aaron Rodgers’ retirement view might be changing. Though he’s been adamant about this being his last season, his reaction to Metcalf’s inquiry wasn’t a hard “no.” Rather, he left the door a crack open, which is different from his previous hard and fast declarations about retiring after 2025. The change in tone might indicate how much he loves his new beginning in Pittsburgh with Mike Tomlin at the helm.

Aaron Rodgers prefers to have played for Mike Tomlin much longer

This personal connection between Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin is one of the season’s most intriguing storylines. Rodgers said that Tomlin’s coaching philosophy, where he has real talks, remembers personal facts, and treats players with trust, created a new standard for him. The QB even commented that “I told Mike, I wish I had him for 15 years of my career. And that’s no shot to anybody ahead of him. Mike McCarthy and I were real close, still are. I love Mike, but I wish I could have played 30 (years) and had 15. I had 13 with Mike McCarthy. Would’ve been cool to have 13 with Mike Tomlin.” And these statements are pretty much an example of how Rodgers adores Mike Tomim as his coach. Rodgers drew on his other coaching experiences and really appreciates the family and respect that Tomlin has created in Pittsburgh.

This close association has probably affected Aaron Rodgers’ general attitude regarding his career’s sunset. With him embracing the mentorship role and being able to play in a winning culture, his previous firm’s approach to retirement now appears more relaxed. This relationship, combined with the defense of the team that is known even to DK Metcalf as among the best he has encountered, makes the Steelers a good destination for Rodgers to potentially write one more chapter in his storied career.

DK Metcalf’s suggestion of “running it back” with Aaron Rodgers is more about hope and less about promise between teammates who are looking forward to what comes next. Rodgers, publicly committed to 2025 as his probable final season, appears willing to reconsider based on what happens. The strong relationships with Mike Tomlin, the exciting new roster, and the chemistry of the team may tip the decision in the direction of a change of heart. For Steeler Nation, the best analysis is to sit back and watch this new duo in 2025 and relish the hope, no matter how small, that Rodgers will don the black and gold a bit longer.