DK Metcalf Drops Frustrating Comments on NFL’s Fine System After Steelers Incident Against Dolphins

The Seattle Seahawks faithful have seen it plenty of times, and now Pittsburgh Steelers fans are also experiencing their wide receiver, DK Metcalf, turning a screen into a steamroll, only to be slapped with a fine. Back in the 90s, Metcalf would have received a pat on the back from his coaches, but it is a different story in the modern day, something that the wide receiver discussed.

Metcalf made an appearance on The Christian Kuntz Podcast and talked about the NFL’s fine system. The 28-year-old dove straight into the heart of it, saying that football is becoming “soft,” and spoke about one of his fines:

“I don’t like what football is becoming; it’s becoming soft. So, that’s all I’m going to say. I know they fine folks for saying too much. I’ve gotten fined for pancaking a guy on the opposite,” DK Metcalf said.

He continued, “Like if the runner was running to the right and I’m on the left, I pancake the guy on the left. They find me for that. Yeah, I can’t block nobody. He was like, ‘It’s away from the play.’ I’m like anything could happen. He could reverse field, come over there. It’s still away from the play.”

DK Metcalf has been fined twice this season, with his first fine, for $12,172, occurring in November during the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. However, he pointed out the example of the Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks. In the Dolphins’ 28-15 loss against the Steelers, Brooks hit tight end Pat Freiermuth short of the line to gain on third down.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium.

But the officials did not like the way he stared down Freiermuth after making the hit, and a flag was thrown. Before saying that football is going “soft,” DK Metcalf gave an example of what happened with Brooks:

“Like Jordyn Brooks last night. 20 for the Dolphins, the linebacker,” Metcalf said. “We played together for four years in Seattle. But I didn’t know him last night. I didn’t know him until after the game.”

DK Metcalf is no stranger to fines. The wide receiver plays rough, and he plays intensely. One of the main reasons why the Steelers’ offense thrives is his versatility. He was not the only one who pointed out the Brooks incident. Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman also expressed his disappointment when a flag was thrown after Brooks’ hit.

Not just DK Metcalf, Troy Aikman also opened up on the Jordyn Brooks incident

Before Aikman was picked over Steve Young by Brett Favre, the three-time Super Bowl champion discussed the flag that was thrown after Jordyn Brooks’ tackle on Pat Freiermuth.

“That’s ridiculous. I mean, that’s not much,” Aikman said. “That’s not much at all in my opinion. I don’t know. I think it’s a terrible call. And I’m not excusing the behavior. Just don’t think there’s enough there.”

The Steelers sit atop the AFC North, with an 8-6 record. The NFL’s Next Gen Stats have given the team a 61% chance of making the playoffs in 2025, with their next three games against the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, and Baltimore Ravens.