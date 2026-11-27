DK Metcalf had a reason to celebrate after finding the end zone against the Denver Broncos, but his touchdown celebration appeared to carry a message for someone who was no longer in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. With Aaron Rodgers recently released following his explosive fallout with head coach Mike McCarthy, Metcalf seemed to use his first-quarter score to show support for his former quarterback.

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Metcalf caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Mason Rudolph with less than two minutes left in the opening quarter. After the score, he folded his thumbs and held up the remaining fingers on both hands, displaying the number eight.

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“Heartwarming: DK Metcalf used sign language to pay tribute to former Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers,” NFL reporter Dov Kleiman’s X post read on Friday. “’Stand on business, 8.’ Metcalf and Rodgers are best friends.”

No. 8 symbolized Rodgers’ jersey number with both the Steelers and the Jets, as well as during his college career at Cal. The moment drew attention because Rodgers had publicly criticized Metcalf just days earlier. The quarterback called the receiver’s ejection against the Philadelphia Eagles “disappointing,” although he also made it clear that their friendship extended beyond football.

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Pittsburgh had a 24-5 lead over Denver early in the third quarter. Rudolph had completed seven of his first 12 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, giving the Steelers a steady start with Rodgers no longer available.

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The apparent tribute carries more weight because of the relationship the two developed during their time together. Rodgers and Metcalf played alongside each other in Pittsburgh during the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

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Their connection was not limited to the field, with Metcalf previously making it clear that he expected their friendship to last beyond their playing careers.

“He’s gonna be invited to my wedding, a cookout, whatever the case may be,” Metcalf told Steelers Now earlier this season. “He’s that good of a person to where our relationship is gonna go way past football.”

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Their first season together produced solid results. Metcalf caught 59 passes for 850 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games in 2025. The numbers dipped this season. Metcalf entered the Denver matchup with 36 receptions for 434 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games. Rodgers had acknowledged the need to involve the receiver more, saying Pittsburgh needed to get him the ball early and often.

That frustration came into focus during the Steelers’ 19-16 loss to Philadelphia on November 22. Metcalf finished with one catch for two yards before being ejected following two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

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During the second incident, he appeared to make contact with cornerback Cooper DeJean’s facemask, prompting an official to remove him from the game.

Rodgers did not hide his disappointment afterward.

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“That was disappointing,” he told reporters. “Obviously, we love DK. And I don’t know what was going on out there, what was happening.”

When reporters asked what he told Metcalf privately, Rodgers declined to share the conversation. He did, however, describe the receiver as a close friend.

However, Rodgers was benched in favor of Rudolph ahead of the Denver game and released on November 25, after appearing on The Pat McAfee Show and making allegations about McCarthy’s preparation and conduct during team meetings. Rodgers also said he had no intention of returning to Pittsburgh.

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The Steelers’ decision leaves Rudolph in charge of an offense that has struggled in recent weeks. Rodgers finished his 2026 stint with 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games. Replacing that experience is a significant responsibility, particularly with Pittsburgh trying to stay in the AFC playoff race.

There is no confirmation that Metcalf intended the celebration as a message to Rodgers. His No. 4 jersey also leaves room for other interpretations, and the gesture could have been coincidental. But the apparent reference to No. 8, coming just days after Rodgers’ departure, made the timing difficult to ignore.

For now, Metcalf remains in Pittsburgh while Rodgers has moved on. The receiver’s celebration offered a possible sign that the friendship between them has survived the messy end of their time together.