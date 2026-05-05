DK Metcalf Receives Bad News As Lions Fan Continues Civil Case Against Steelers WR

During the second quarter of the Lions’ game on Dec. 21, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver DK Metcalf was involved in an incident behind the Steelers’ bench, where he appeared to take a swing at Lions fan Ryan Kennedy. The altercation resulted in Metcalf’s suspension for the final two games of the regular season. Later, on Feb. 3, Kennedy filed a lawsuit. Since then, there have been a number of updates, but now a major new development has brought the situation back into focus.

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“Attorney for Lions fan in DK Metcalf altercation: prosecutor’s decision has ‘no effect’ on civil case #Steelers #NFL,” Blitzburgh posted on X.

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However, Kennedy’s Detroit-based attorney, Jon Marko, made it clear that the prosecutor’s decision does not change their plans. He noted that the lack of criminal charges does not mean the case ends here.

“The prosecutor’s decision in this case has no effect on the civil case,” Marko wrote, per TribLive. “Everyone can see exactly what happened from the video evidence. We look forward to getting Mr. Kennedy justice through the civil case.”

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Kennedy’s lawsuit names Metcalf, the Steelers, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, Ford Field management, and several media outlets, accusing them of making what he calls “defamatory and life-altering statements” about him after the incident. Additionally, the fan is now seeking $100 million in damages along with a “full public retraction and correction of defamatory statements” from Johnson and Sharpe.

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“Kennedy suffered physical injury, pain, emotional distress, fear, humiliation, and public embarrassment,” Marko wrote in filing Kennedy’s lawsuit against Metcalf.

When the Free Press spoke to Kennedy after the incident, he told the publication he had called Metcalf by his full name, “DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf,” which appeared to irritate the wide receiver.

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“He doesn’t like his government name,” Kennedy said. “I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I’m a little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby.”

To understand how things reached this point, it’s worth taking a closer look at how it all began.

Inside DK Metcalf’s mid-game fan incident

Things escalated quickly during Pittsburgh’s 29-24 win against the Lions on December 21 at Ford Field. In the second quarter, with emotions running high, DK Metcalf reached into the stands and grabbed Ryan Kennedy by the shirt collar following a verbal exchange, then shoved him upward. CBS cameras captured the entire scene. Afterward, the situation only became more complicated as both sides shared very different versions of what happened.

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Metcalf’s camp claimed that Kennedy’s behavior crossed a serious line. Metcalf’s camp points to “hate-fueled conduct” from Kennedy, allegations of trash talk too ugly for primetime. A statement from Metcalf’s attorney, Mitch Schuster of Meister Seelig and Schuster, also referenced “Mr. Kennedy’s hate-fueled conduct.”

Kennedy strongly denied those accusations. He held a press conference on December 26, where he said he did not use any hateful language and urged Metcalf to clear his name publicly.

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The NFL reacted by suspending Metcalf from the last two regular-season games and voiding the $45 million guarantees in his contract. He came back during the playoff game where Pittsburgh faced Houston. Despite logging career-low numbers at 99 targets and 850 receiving yards, he managed to lead the team.

However, the problem was not over for him. The officials took their time investigating the matter. They examined all videotapes as well as interviewing Kennedy and the crowd that was there. In the end, they decided not to issue a warrant, noting that Kennedy “did not appear to be injured, nor did he seek medical attention at the game. ” Metcalf’s attorney called it a “just result.”

Even with that decision, the situation is not fully behind him. Kennedy’s defamation lawsuit is still ongoing, so this off-field issue remains unresolved.