DK Metcalf’s Attorney Issues Statement on Lions Fan’s ‘Hateful Conduct’ After Prosecutor’s Decision on Steelers WR

DK Metcalf’s move to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 was supposed to bring a fresh start. However, the transition followed a controversy, a sideline altercation with a fan. The fan alleged that Metcalf had harmed him, but the wide receiver’s attorney has contradicted this claim, clarifying what truly happened during the brief encounter between the two.

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“We are confident that justice will also prevail in the civil claim involving Mr. Kennedy. As Mr. Metcalf’s counterclaim in the civil case makes clear, Mr. Kennedy’s hate-fueled conduct has no place anywhere, and especially not in professional sports,” according to a statement provided to the Detroit Free Press on May 1.

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The incident took place on December 21, 2025, when the Pittsburgh Steelers faced the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Ryan Kennedy, a Lions fan, approached the sideline, reportedly wanting an autograph from DK Metcalf. However, a verbal exchange quickly escalated, and Metcalf was seen grabbing the fan and making physical contact. The moment, captured on video, drew widespread attention and criticism.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced that no charges would be filed after reviewing footage, interviewing witnesses, and examining evidence around the altercation. Officials noted that the fan did not sustain visible injuries and did not require medical attention, which factored into the decision.

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Although Metcalf evaded criminal prosecution, the NFL had already disciplined him. The league handed the star receiver a two-game suspension without pay, reportedly costing him more than half a million dollars, as Metcalf earned around $270,000 per game.

Imago Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As per DK Metcalf‘s attorney, Mitch Schuster, Kennedy should be held liable for his conduct during the event.

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“At approximately 5:30 p.m., it is alleged that [Kennedy] left his seat holding a Metcalf jersey to get an autograph. As he approached the front railing of the stands, he said something to Mr. Metcalf. As Mr. Metcalf approached the stands, there was a brief interaction where Mr. Metcalf grabbed his shirt and pushed him back,” said the aforementioned statement.

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The situation, however, is far from resolved. The fan has filed a civil lawsuit seeking significant damages. Ryan Kennedy has alleged harm from the encounter and subsequent public statements. Metcalf’s legal team has pushed back, even filing a counterclaim, while both sides continue to dispute what exactly was said during the confrontation.

Inside Ryan Kennedy’s civil lawsuit against DK Metcalf

While the criminal case is closed, the $100 million civil lawsuit filed by Ryan Kennedy on February 3, 2026, remains ongoing. Along with DK Metcalf, it has been issued against former NFL players Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe. Unlike the actual incident, the core of this lawsuit revolves around what was said after the game.

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According to Kennedy, he simply called Metcalf by his “government name,” DeKaylin Zecharius, which he says triggered the player’s anger. A day later, Johnson claimed on the Nightcap Podcast that Kennedy used slurs. As a result, Sharper, who was the co-host of the show, got dragged into the civil lawsuit for defamation by Kennedy.

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“The statements were false and reckless,” the lawsuit alleged. “Plaintiff Kennedy did not call Defendant Metcalf the ‘N-word’; did not call Defendant Metcalf mother a ‘c—‘; and did not ever use any racial slurs or hate speech whatsoever. . . . Defendant Metcalf provided false information to Defendant Johnson about what Plaintiff Kennedy allegedly said, thereby instigating and authorizing the publication of the defamatory and reckless statements which were intended to harm Plaintiff Kennedy.”

As things stand, Kennedy’s attorney, Jonathan R. Marko, stated the lack of criminal charges has “no effect” on the civil proceedings. The Detroit Lions fan has sought $100 million in damages, along with a “full public retraction and correction of defamatory statements”.

The key defendants include DK Metcalf (for instigating defamation), Chad Johnson, and Shanon Sharper. On May 5, 2026, a status conference for the civil case has been scheduled in Wayne County Circuit Court.