“Does He Really Want to Reunite?”: Mike McCarthy Could Be Hoping Aaron Rodgers Moves On, Says Insider

Essentials Inside The Story Despite winning a Super Bowl in Green Bay, Rodgers and McCarthy's relationship ended on a toxic note

Reportedly, a reunion seems less appealing from a coaching perspective

The Steelers have placed an Unrestricted Free Agent tender on Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers‘ delay in confirming his comeback is delaying Mike McCarthy’s roadmap, as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ OTAs will start in a few weeks. Following their 13-season partnership at the Green Bay Packers, a reunion in Pittsburgh seemed inevitable after McCarthy’s arrival, but the quarterback’s lack of commitment has cast a doubt over the idea, and it’s dubious whether the head coach wants that partnership back.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Does coach Mike McCarthy really want him back? Does he truly want to reunite with Aaron Rodgers?” questioned Mike Florio of Pro Football Network. “Do some research about the final years of their time together in Green Bay, and consider this: Aaron Rodgers isn’t the player he was the last time he worked with Mike McCarthy. So the player not as good, personality just as strong, opinions just as forceful, and they are gonna reunite. Mike McCarthy is saying all the right things while hoping that at the end of the day, Aaron Rodgers decides to move on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ProFootballTalk (@profootballtalk) View this post on Instagram Expand Post



McCarthy and Rodgers forged a successful partnership in Green Bay, winning Super Bowl XLV. During their time together, the Green and White marched into the playoffs eight times, while the veteran signal caller hit his peak, winning two of his four NFL MVP honors playing under the 62-year-old head coach.

But their relationship significantly deteriorated at the end of McCarthy’s last few years with the Packers. Their relationship reportedly turned “toxic”, while the QB questioned the coach’s football IQ. As a result, the team ended with a dismal record of 6-9-1 in 2018, which became Mike McCarthy’s last season in Green Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, the ten-time Pro Bowler played under the current Steelers HC from his early 20s until the mid-30s, and that version of Rodgers has faded into the past at 42. He left the Packers in 2022 and has yet to add another Pro Bowl honor to his name, showing a sharp decline in his efficiency, primarily due to his age.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the QB suited up for the Steelers for the first time in 2025, he logged 3,322 passing yards. While it’s a respectable tally for a quarterback, it fell well below the standard Rodgers set in his peak seasons under Mike McCarthy, recording over 4,000 passing yards year after year.

He became the Super Bowl-winning coach’s QB1 in 2007, and after that, he notched over 4,000 passing yards in seven seasons. But if the 42-year-old commits to playing the 2026 campaign, he is unlikely to be reaching those numbers anymore, considering the last time he hit that 4,000-yard mark was in 2021. Hence, McCarthy will not get the same Rodgers he once coached, so moving away wouldn’t be a big loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

After drafting Penn State’s Drew Allar from the 2026 NFL Draft, the franchise now has three quarterback options for the upcoming season: Will Howard, Drew Allar, and Mason Rudolph. Meanwhile, McCarthy has a great admiration for Howard, as he recently praised him after the draft.

“I was very impressed with Will (Howard) last week,” said McCarthy after the 2026 draft. “I know he’s a good athlete.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Allar’s addition to the roster reportedly didn’t change the head coach’s pursuit of Aaron Rodgers for the next season. A narrative that Mike Florio believes McCarthy only wants to play publicly.

“No, not at all.” said McCarthy when asked whether Allar would block Rodgers’ return for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the 42-year-old is seemingly the franchise’s top priority for the QB room, Will Howard is likely to be a QB1 option in case Rodgers doesn’t show up.

The Pittsburgh Steelers use a UFA tender on Aaron Rodgers

In 2025, after Aaron Rodgers played his last snap with the New York Jets, a similar situation played out as he took months to make his next move, landing a new deal with the six-time Super Bowl champions on June 6. Given his late signing last year, he might take the same approach this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

While talks between Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers are reportedly underway, the franchise recently took a strategic move and placed a UFA (Unrestricted Free Agent) tender on the 42-year-old. By placing the tender, the organization will now get a compensatory draft pick in 2027 if the signal caller decides to sign for a different NFL team before July 22.

The UFA tender gives the Steelers exclusive negotiation rights for Aaron Rodgers if he doesn’t sign a new contract with another team before July 22. Should he fail to do so, the QB cannot sign with another team once training camp begins.

The Steelers will reportedly have their first voluntary OTA session on May 18, with mandatory minicamp scheduled for June 2-4, and voluntary OTAs scheduled afterward.