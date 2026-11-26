Aaron Rodgers‘ appearance on The Pat McAfee Show was a shocker for many in the league. And what transpired next was even more surprising. The veteran quarterback detailed his ordeal on the show, and hardly 30 minutes after Rodgers left, McAfee announced that the QB had been released by the franchise. Everything happened so fast.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rodgers claimed he could get more people to back up his accusations against Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. However, former Packers wide receiver James Jones disagrees. Jones says their old Packers teammates are standing by McCarthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How do you jump on Pat McAfee’s show and say all this? Come on, man,” Jones said while speaking on the Speakeasy podcast. “My text thread is full of texts and group chats with a lot of my teammates on there right now, and ain’t none of them on 12’s side, especially the ones that know Mike.”

“I don’t even care if it’s the truth…Have the conversation with Mike in there. This is not something you go to the media bashing somebody. I would not do this to people that I love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jones claimed about where the former teammates stand. He suggested that the majority of the Green Bay Packers teammates do not agree with how Rodgers criticized McCarthy publicly. The private conversations among players who shared the locker room with both men revealed that they do not agree with how the quarterback has handled the situation.

Fan Ranker Live · 5,244 votes Which NFL fan base is the most loyal? The fans' top 3 1 Green Bay Packers Loyalty score 92 Upvote Downvote 2 Chicago Bears Loyalty score 75 Upvote Downvote 3 Denver Broncos Loyalty score 88 Upvote Downvote Fans are weighing in on this one See the full top 32 →

The controversy erupted after Rodgers opened up about his relationship with McCarthy on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. During the interview, the quarterback claimed the head coach had been sleeping in meetings, skipping walkthroughs, and once even yelled “1-2-3-Packers!” to break a huddle during their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

This came just days after McCarthy backed Rodgers as the Steelers’ starting quarterback on Monday. However, late Tuesday night, the team announced that Rodgers would be inactive against Denver and that Mason Rudolph would start in his place.

According to the veteran QB, nobody from the team told him about the move. Instead, he found out he was benched during a phone call with tight end Pat Freiermuth. Rodgers also made it clear he has no plans to return to Pittsburgh next season, saying, “that ship has definitely sailed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, the Steelers have officially released the veteran quarterback, while the franchise continues to stand firmly behind its head coach.

“Obviously we talk regularly, so they’re very in tune with everything that goes on in football operations as far as my job responsibility,” McCarthy said Wednesday. “And I think they do a very good job of communicating back and forth. And so it was clearly my decision, and they have supported me 100%.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The entire fiasco has become so public that Jones believes the situation should have been handled differently. Rather than publicly discussing their disagreements, he argued Rodgers should have directly spoken to McCarthy.

Jones is not the only former Packers player disappointed with Rodgers. Former Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang also criticized the quarterback’s way of approaching it. He described it as “despicable.” Lang spent eight seasons playing alongside Rodgers. He also has a history with McCarthy, being part of the coach’s successful Packers teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mike McCarthy was my head coach for 8 years, and I love Mike McCarthy,” Lang said on 97.1 The Ticket. “And I talked to Mike McCarthy on Monday night, and still have a great relationship with him.

“I haven’t talked to Aaron Rodgers in probably 5 years. I can’t remember the last time he returned a text. I don’t have a relationship with him. And I think it’s just absolutely despicable what he just did to Big Mike.”

The reactions from Jones and Lang are especially notable because both players have witnessed the Rodgers-McCarthy partnership firsthand. McCarthy coached Green Bay from 2006 to 2018 and led the franchise to a Super Bowl XLV victory during the 2010 season. The duo enjoyed success together before their bond worsened by the end of the coach’s tenure.