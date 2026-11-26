Mike McCarthy appeared to put an end to questions about Aaron Rodgers‘ place as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ starting quarterback when he backed the veteran at his Monday press conference. Less than 48 hours later, however, the head coach made a decision that changed Pittsburgh’s plans for Week 12, naming Mason Rudolph the starter against the Denver Broncos and making Rodgers inactive.

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The timing of the move was particularly surprising. Rodgers had taken first-team reps during Tuesday’s practice and had gone through what appeared to be a normal preparation for the Broncos. But following a series of internal discussions, McCarthy decided to make the switch late Tuesday night. The decision came after Pittsburgh suffered consecutive defeats, including a 19-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

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Former NFL safety Jordan Poyer, who works as an analyst on CBS, was among those who were surprised by the decision. Speaking on CBS, he argued that Rudolph was not a better quarterback than Rodgers.

“I don’t think on any planet Mason Rudolph is a better quarterback than Aaron Rodgers. I don’t care how old Aaron Rodgers is. And yeah, Aaron has not played at the level, I’m sure, that Aaron wants to play at, but I don’t think that entire football team has played at the level they wanted to play at. To me, it goes a lot deeper than what we see on the surface.”

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Rodgers’ numbers have given Pittsburgh reason to reassess its offense. Through 10 games, he has completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions, with an 86.6 passer rating. His completion percentage of 60.9% is his lowest since he became a starter in 2008, except for 2015 when he posted 60.7%. The Steelers have also lost their last two games after opening the season 6-2.

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However, Poyer believes the quarterback should not shoulder all the blame. He speculated that disagreements over play-calling and offensive execution may have contributed to the situation.

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“There has obviously been some conversation behind closed doors about who’s calling the plays, how we’re going to execute. Aaron likes to have a certain style of play calling, a certain style of how we execute on the field. Maybe there’s some disagreements within that, and Aaron was like, ‘Okay. At this point of my career, I’m good. If you don’t want to see eye to eye, play Mason. Put Mason in there, he’ll listen.'”

There have been reports of discussions about changing Pittsburgh’s offensive communication process. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that quarterbacks coach Tom Arth was expected to relay plays to Rodgers throughout the game, rather than only during the two-minute drill. The team reportedly tested the approach during Tuesday’s walkthrough, with the adjustment being made at Rodgers’ request. The Steelers’ plans changed later that evening, when McCarthy decided to bench the quarterback.

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Now, Rodgers has publicly shared how the benching unfolded behind the scenes. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the veteran QB revealed that he first learned of the decision from tight end Pat Freiermuth on Tuesday night and that McCarthy had yet to call him. However, other reports have suggested that the locker room learned about the decision in real time and had no clue such a change was coming.

The change now gives Rudolph another opportunity to establish himself as Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback. The 31-year-old has spent most of his seven NFL seasons with the Steelers and has a 9-9-1 record as a starter. He previously stepped into the role late in the 2023 season, winning three consecutive games down the stretch and helping Pittsburgh reach the playoffs.

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This time, Rudolph takes over with the Steelers sitting at 6-4 and trying to halt a two-game losing streak. Rodgers, meanwhile, is approaching what he has announced will be his final NFL season.