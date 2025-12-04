Draymond Green Issues Strong Statement on Mike Tomlin’s Firing After Ben Roethlisberger Turned On HC

The calls to fire Mike Tomlin are growing louder. But despite the growing sentiment, the Pittsburgh Steelers HC found his most vocal defender in an unlikely place. Golden State Warriors’ power forward, Draymond Green, has come out and issued a passionate defense for the 53-year-old at a time when even Steelers legends, like Ben Roethlisberger, are beginning to question the team’s direction.

To Green, the idea of moving on from Tomlin isn’t just wrong. It’s flat-out unbelievable. He couldn’t believe what he heard from Steelers fans on Sunday.

“I think it’s ridiculous that the Pittsburgh fanbase chanted ‘fire Mike Tomlin,'” Green said.

“Number one, we aren’t even an organization that’s just firing coaches. Number two, that’s like loser sh-t, man. I was very shocked by that.” Green went on to say. “Fire Mike Tomlin? That’s insanity. That’s insane. Come on. That was a little disappointing, but when Mike Tomlin has the back against the wall, he goes to Baltimore, he gets a win, rights the ship. That’s what’s happening. You can book it.”

The frustration hit a boiling point during Pittsburgh’s 26–7 loss to Buffalo. The boos were loud. The firing chants were louder. Tomlin didn’t shy away from any of it afterward, even saying he understood the fan reaction. But there’s no mistaking what this moment feels like.

Some difficult conversations may be creeping closer than anyone in that building ever imagined.

Fans can roll their eyes at Green involving himself in another sport’s drama, but his reaction wasn’t all that different from a longtime Steelers diehard, because that’s exactly who he is.

He grew up with this franchise. He understands its identity. And that identity doesn’t include firing head coaches. Since 1969, the Steelers have had only three head coaches. That stability is their brand. And until very recently, no one would’ve believed even for a moment that Pittsburgh would entertain a coaching search.

It’s not the first time a long-tenured, successful coach has faced this kind of pressure. Tom Coughlin also faced significant scrutiny in 2015, after three consecutive losing seasons with the Giants. Eventually, he went on to resign in January 2016, marking the end of an era.

Every organization, even the most patient ones, has a threshold. There’s only so long you can sit in the middle of mediocrity, spinning your wheels, without asking where the real problem lies.

Even Ben Roethlisberger, maybe Tomlin’s strongest public defender since retiring, sounds like he’s running low on grace.

Ben Roethlisberger wants Mike Tomlin to move on

Former Steelers Ben Roethlisberger and James Harrison both waded into the Mike Tomlin discussion this week, and their tone said plenty about where things stand. With speculation growing that the Steelers could finally move on from the NFL’s longest-tenured head coach after the season, Roethlisberger sounded resigned to the idea that change might be coming.

“Maybe it’s a clean-house time. Maybe it’s time. I like Coach Tomlin. I have a lot of respect for Coach Tomlin, but maybe it’s best for him, too. Maybe a fresh start for him is what’s best. Whether that’s in the pros, maybe go be Penn State’s head coach,” Roethlisberger said.

It’s jarring to hear that from him. But given Pittsburgh’s season, his sentiment is understandable. The Steelers opened the year looking organized and competitive. That version of the team has vanished. They’ve now dropped three of their last four, and Sunday’s lopsided loss to Buffalo was embarrassing.

The Bills ran for 249 yards, the most an opponent has ever put up at Acrisure Stadium. Some of this is on the roster itself. When the front office let the trade deadline pass without adding a receiver, it was clear the offense might have to survive on fumes.

But the defense was supposed to be the reliable half. Instead, it’s cracked right alongside everything else, giving up 82 points in the last three losses.

Tomlin’s resume is undeniable. A .625 career winning percentage. Nearly two decades of stability. But the Steelers haven’t won the AFC North since 2020 and haven’t won a playoff game since January 2017. Eight years without a postseason win is not how this franchise measures itself.

If the end of this season goes the way the last few weeks have gone, it’s hard to imagine those conversations in the front office won’t get uncomfortable. And if someone like Roethlisberger is quietly bracing for the worst, you have to wonder how different the organization’s internal read really is.