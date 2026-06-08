Drew Allar Branded Drake Maye 2.0 Despite Steelers Wanting to Build Rookie From Scratch

Drew Allar is yet to take his first snap in the NFL, but he has already generated a lot of buzz around the league due to his impressive numbers in college. He was picked in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and is expected to play second or third fiddle in the team’s QB room.

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Despite being a promising prospect, Allar has flaws in his game that have already been highlighted by experts. A player who had faced similar issues to Allar early days in his career was Drake Maye.

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“The comparison isn’t perfect, but there are similarities,” wrote Ryan Wilson. “Going through my notes on Maye, many of the concerns sound familiar: inconsistent footwork, occasional accuracy lapses, a tendency to drift into pressure and stretches where he’d bypass easier throws in search of bigger plays downfield.

“Those concerns existed alongside flashes of a quarterback capable of making NFL throws that few players can. The anticipation, arm talent, athleticism, and ability to create outside structure repeatedly showed up on tape. The data saw those traits too, which is one reason Maye projected so well despite the inconsistencies.”

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Imago 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA DRAFT PREVIEW: FILE PHOTOS APR 19 FILE PHOTOS former Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback 15 Drew Allar here he is pictured on October 12, 2024, win versus the USC Trojans, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required FILE PHOTOS former Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback 15 Drew Allar here he is pictured on October 12, 2024, win versus the USC Trojans, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on April 23-25, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Jose / MarinMedia.org Absolute Complete photographer, and credits required Pittsburgh Acrisure Stadium PA United States of America Copyright: xJosex/xMarinMedia.orgx/xIMAGOx

Maye was a highly touted player out of college and was expected to be the player who would help turn things around for the Patriots. His first season with the team saw them finish with a 4-13 record, but from the very get-go, Maye was brilliant. He obviously had a lot of problems with his game, but as he played more NFL games, Maye got more comfortable and started putting up great numbers.

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Last season, he was among the best QBs in the league, putting up 4,394 passing yards at a 72% completion rate. Comparing a player of his quality to Allar is a testament to how good a player he can be.

Initially, during the first week of the OTAs, Allar looked pretty raw. He made mistakes and lacked the mechanics to become a top QB. However, in the second week of the OTAs, things changed as he started looking sharper. He analyzed his surroundings and then made the throws. Although he was not at his peak, he seemed to have overcome the previous week’s failure.

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Last college season, Allar played only six games as he suffered a season-ending ankle injury. He recorded only 1,100 passing yards and eight touchdowns before being sidelined. The team also believes that Allar could have been a top pick if the injury had not ruined the 2025 season. In 2024, he totaled over 3,300 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, finishing with a 13-3 record.

That season, his performance against Kent State earned him a lot of praise. He added 309 passing yards and three passing touchdowns with an 81% pass completion rate. He also highlighted his dual-threat ability by rushing for 26 yards and scoring a rushing touchdown in five attempts. Allar received a massive passer rating of 251.7. Penn State won the game 56-0, which was its biggest win that season.

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So, he has the potential to be one of the best, and the Maye comparison is not exactly a fluke. But the question is: how does he fit into Mike McCarthy’s system?

How does Drew Allar’s future in Pittsburgh look?

Mike McCarthy is still developing his team from scratch. He made several additions and draft picks, including Drew Allar. Allar won’t be a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers, at least for this season. It will be veteran Aaron Rodgers, who will be taking the first-team snaps.

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Working under McCarthy and learning from Rodgers should help Allar’s development. His progress at the OTAs is already showing signs of a great QB.

Although he may not start the entire season, there’s a lot he can learn from that. Rodgers spent three seasons as a backup behind Brett Favre when they played for the Green Bay Packers. Besides, it gives Allar the time to see and learn from one of the very best QBs in the league.

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Since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, the Steelers haven’t found a long-time quarterback. While Rodgers returned for his second season in Pittsburgh, he is currently 42. So, the head coach will look to develop Drew Allar in the upcoming seasons. By that time, he is expected to overcome his shortcomings and match the Drake Maye comparisons.