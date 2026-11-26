Drew Allar was speaking to reporters when he received news that Aaron Rodgers would not be returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie quarterback, who had learned from the four-time MVP since joining the team, admitted that the development was difficult to process. He expressed his respect for Rodgers and acknowledged how much he had learned from the veteran during their time together.

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“For me, it’s kind of sad to see. Because I have a lot of respect for Aaron. I’ve learned a lot from him since he’s been here. I’m just going to leave it at that and wish Aaron the best.”

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But Allar’s response did not get much further. Veteran safety DeShon Elliott approached the rookie, made a throat gesture indicating that he should stop speaking, and yelled his name.

“Drew!”

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According to Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reporter Chris Adamski, the media scrum ended immediately afterward. The interruption came as Rodgers was publicly criticizing head coach Mike McCarthy during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

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The interruption took place after Wednesday’s practice, during Pittsburgh’s usual open locker-room media availability. Allar had been the only Steelers player to speak with reporters at that point. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Ray Fittipaldo independently reported that Elliott walked over and told the rookie to stop the interview.

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Allar was surprised by the Steelers’ decision to bench Rodgers. However, he was reluctant to get involved in the growing dispute between Rodgers and McCarthy.

Adamski reported that Allar acknowledged knowing about Rodgers’ comments but explained that he had only just finished practice. The rookie also indicated that it was not his place to confirm or deny the allegations against the head coach.

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The incident came as Rodgers publicly detailed his deteriorating relationship with McCarthy. Pittsburgh had announced late Tuesday that Mason Rudolph would start Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos, with Rodgers set to be benched. The decision was particularly surprising because McCarthy had publicly backed Rodgers as the team’s quarterback earlier in the week.

Rodgers revealed that he did not learn about the benching directly from McCarthy. Instead, tight end Pat Freiermuth informed him during a phone call on Tuesday night. The quarterback said he had spoken with the head coach in the days leading up to the announcement, but the possibility of being benched had never been raised.

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The veteran also made serious allegations about McCarthy’s preparation and conduct. Rodgers claimed that the coach arrived late to a quarterback meeting, fell asleep during it, and subsequently missed an offensive meeting and a team walkthrough.

He also recalled an incident during Pittsburgh’s Week 11 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, claiming McCarthy mistakenly ended a halftime huddle by referring to his former team.

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“1-2-3 Packers!”

Rodgers said the players looked around in confusion. He presented the incident as another example of the disconnect he believed had developed within the team. These claims remain Rodgers’ account of events.

The quarterback further explained that he raised concerns about the offensive operation and play-calling before the benching. He claimed he had given McCarthy an ultimatum, asking for changes to the play-calling and making it clear that the team should release him if the coach intended to bench him.

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Rodgers also made his position on a potential return to Pittsburgh unmistakable.

“That ship has sailed.”

The fallout extended beyond Rodgers’ public criticism. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh was releasing the veteran quarterback, citing Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. NFL Network subsequently reported that the Steelers were waiving Rodgers after initially planning to keep him. The change in plans came after his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

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With Rodgers’ departure, Pittsburgh faces another change in its quarterback room. Rudolph is set to lead the offense against Denver, while Will Howard and Allar remain part of the team’s plans.

The Steelers selected Allar with the 76th overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, the Penn State product had been inactive for the team’s first 10 games. He was expected to play against Denver for the first time and serve as the emergency third quarterback behind Rudolph and Howard.

That designation does not guarantee Allar will see the field. Under the NFL’s emergency third-quarterback rule, he can enter only if both quarterbacks ahead of him are unable to continue due to injuries.

For now, Rudolph will handle the starting role while Allar continues his development. But the rookie’s interrupted media appearance has placed him in the middle of an increasingly difficult situation in Pittsburgh, as Rodgers’ departure and his public accusations against McCarthy leave the organization facing questions about its leadership and direction.