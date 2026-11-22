Wide receiver Martavis Bryant was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. But his league career, which lasted only four seasons, was anything but smooth sailing. Bryant faced three long suspensions after repeated violations of the league’s substance-abuse policies.

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After multiple failed attempts at making a comeback, Bryant has finally announced his retirement officially during his appearance in the November 21 episode of the Joe Khamou Show and shed some light on what he plans to do next.

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“Oh, shoot. I’m officially retired. I haven’t announced it yet, but I’m officially retired now,” Bryant said. “I moved back home probably what, a year ago now. I’m back in South Carolina. I’m back close to home, finishing up my degree, coaching at Clemson, coaching receivers, just trying to get into coaching and transition from football into, you know, something else. So, it’s been good. Class has been going good, real good. You know, being around my old coaches, being around players, just giving knowledge is, you know, it’s a blessing in itself.”

Bryant played three seasons for the Clemson Tigers before announcing in January 2014 that he would forgo his senior year and declare for the 2014 NFL Draft. So, having retired from active play, the former wide receiver has now gone back to his alma mater to complete his degree. Along with that, Bryant revealed that he hopes to eventually pursue a career in football coaching.

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When the conversation circled back to his time in the league and what went wrong, Bryant was blunt about what led to his suspensions. He admitted that without a father figure to nudge him in the right direction, he was a reckless youngster with troubles related to smoking off the field.

As an explosive, big-play NFL wide receiver with a 6’4″ frame, Bryant’s physical talent stood out immediately when he joined the league. He averaged 21.1 yards per reception as a rookie and scored eight touchdowns in just 10 games. His longest reception, spanning 94 yards, also came the same year. Although he faced occasional drops and route-running inconsistency, most analysts believed at the time that Bryant had the potential to become an elite receiver.

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Bryant was first suspended for four games in 2015 and then again in 2016, which caused him to miss the entire season. He played the 2017 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2018. He was briefly released by the Raiders ahead of the regular season amid a potential drug-policy suspension before being re-signed 10 days later. Eventually, he was placed on IR in early December 2018 with a knee injury.

He spent several years bouncing between CFL, indoor, and spring leagues before making two NFL comeback attempts with the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders in 2023 and 2024. However, neither resulted in a regular-season appearance, making his one-year stint with the Raiders the last time he played in the NFL.

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The former Steelers player also revealed an upcoming personal milestone during his appearance. Bryant already had three children, two daughters and a son. But during the interview, he revealed that he and his spouse are looking forward to welcoming their fourth child very soon. What’s more, he specified that he is having another daughter. The announcement surprised Khamou, who assumed that Bryant wasn’t a father yet at all back when they last met in 2016.

“My daughter will be here in two weeks. So, I have three girls and it’s going to be three girls,” Bryant added. “I got four. In 2016, I had my daughter. She was younger. You ain’t really seen her, but it’s going to be four. Yeah. I got a son… So, it’s like I’m starting all over again, man. Yeah. My son’s 10 years old, so he was the youngest. So now I’m starting all over.”

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When asked if he wanted his son to follow in his footsteps and explore a career in pro football, Bryant explained that he intended to be their biggest supporter no matter what they decided to do when they grew up, rather than burden them with his own expectations.

He mentioned that his son was smart and was more interested in outer space, although he was also starting to find football interesting as well.