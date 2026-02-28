Elite Prospect Makes One Aaron Rodgers Wish at NFL Combine as Mike McCarthy Looks to Reinforce Steelers

January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 releases a pass downfield during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_016 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy during the NFL Combine this week, meeting with top prospects ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. One player, in particular, stole the spotlight with a comment about Aaron Rodgers, catching the attention of Steelers fans and media alike. The NFL writer Ryan Pawloski from Still Curtain shared the news on X.

“Steelers draft target steals spotlight with rousing Aaron Rodgers remark, via @StillCurtain #Steelers #HereWeGo.”

At the Combine, Pittsburgh met with prospects from multiple positions. Still, the clear focus seems to be on wideouts. Adding a receiver through free agency or the draft is a priority if the team wants to create more options for the quarterback.

One top prospect was USC wide receiver Makai Lemon. He impressed with his skills on the field and created buzz with a remark about Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers would be pretty cool,” Lemon said after being asked who he would like to catch a touchdown pass from. “He’s one of the best to ever play the game. I’d love to learn from him and grow with him.”

Lemon looks up to Rodgers, and this connection might matter if Pittsburgh makes a choice. Some argue about where Rodgers will go, yet players such as Lemon see value in learning beside someone bound for the Hall.

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah has ranked Lemon 10th overall in the 2026 draft class. He is considered the second-best playmaker in the group, behind Carnell Tate. To get him at the 21st pick, Pittsburgh would probably have to trade up, or they risk losing the opportunity. And the risk is worth it.

Lemon finished his final season with 1,156 receiving yards on 79 receptions and 14 total touchdowns. One of his biggest games came against Northwestern, when he recorded 14 receptions for 161 receiving yards and one touchdown. However, his three 100-yard-plus games in the initial five matchups of the season were enough to cement his draft stock.

The Steelers have struggled at the receiver position for the past two seasons. Last year, DK Metcalf carried the team, while before him, George Pickens had been the main target. The lack of a consistent duo has slowed the offense, and the team hopes to address this in the offseason.

With the draft approaching, adding a playmaker like Makai Lemon could fix Pittsburgh’s receiver struggles. While Rodgers’ future remains uncertain, the Steelers must plan carefully, setting the stage for Mike McCarthy to strengthen the team for 2026 and beyond.

McCarthy plans for both Rodgers and the next generation

As the 2026 NFL season approaches, Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy is preparing for every possibility at quarterback. Whether veteran Aaron Rodgers returns or a younger option like Will Howard steps in, Pittsburgh wants to be ready.

“It always comes back to healthy communication, and there definitely has been that,” McCarthy said in the video shared by ESPN Milwaukee on X last Friday. “We’re preparing for both scenarios.”

What McCarthy is highlighting is how teams need to shift gears early. Because every QB moves differently, practices have to match those differences, same for off-season work and actual games. If it’s Rodgers again, things adjust one way; if someone new steps in, everything bends around them instead. Smooth doesn’t mean rigid – it means fitting the person holding the ball. He made clear: what works depends entirely on who stands back there calling plays.

“If Aaron’s here, we run plays one way. If it’s a younger player, we run it another way. It’s about being proactive,” he said.

Long-term plans matter in the game. With an eye on both experienced arms and young talent at quarterback, Pittsburgh looks to build upon its foundation with newcomers such as Makai Lemon. Schemes revolve around the passer’s traits, weaving in pass-catchers, blockers, and runners, opening paths to adaptability. That change can lift their odds of standing strong in the AFC North when games count.

McCarthy’s approach hints at a long-term vision. With a sharp focus on top pass catchers and schemes flexible enough for any QB, the Steelers will quietly shape a roster ready to contend, also prepping paths for Rodgers and the new player to follow by 2026.