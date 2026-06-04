Emotional DK Metcalf Announces New Venture Amid Steelers OTAs

With over 7,100+ receiving yards and 54 receiving touchdowns since 2019, D.K. Metcalf is one of the most physically dominant wide receivers in the league. The Seattle Seahawks drafted him in 2019, and the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for him in 2025. His ability to overpower defensive backs led former head coach Mike Tomlin to add him to the roster. Now, after spending only one year in Pittsburgh, Metcalf is working on a new venture that has nothing to do with the Xs and the Os.

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“Ya boy is an author 🥹,” wrote an emotional D.K. Metcalf on his Instagram Story after sharing Davey Jarrell’s post of the cover for the children’s book “Elboe Joe.”

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Imago Credits via Instagram, @dk14

Metcalf first penned the children’s graphic novel in 2025. Later, it was illustrated by artist and comedian Davey Jarrell. And now, the paperback is scheduled for release in bookstores on June 15, and is available to pre-order through Amazon for $14.99.

The cover of the children’s book features a football, which most likely represents the central character, Elbow Joe. There is also a volleyball, a basketball, and a soccer ball, as all of them are seemingly going on an adventure in the jungle. Interestingly, the book’s byline also features Metcalf’s full name, DeKaylin “DK” Metcalf.

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The WR always wanted to be recognized by his full name, instead of just DK, and now, with his latest venture, his dream is coming true. Last year, in an interview, he told SteelersNow that he is proud to be recognized as DeKaylin, as he grew up under his father’s shadow, Terence Metcalf. DK’s father, Terence Metcalf, played for seven years in the league, having spent his entire career with the Chicago Bears.

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While Metcalf has become an author, it is not the first time that an NFL player has penned a book. Some notable names include the Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce. They co-authored “No Dumb Questions: And All of Our Dumbest Answers,” a book that answers some popular social media questions from fans about football, hypotheticals, and daily life on their podcast, New Heights.

Metcalf’s new venture is certainly one of the two things that have put him in the spotlight this offseason. The other thing that happens is his chemistry with Aaron Rodgers at the OTAs.

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D.K. Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers have found their chemistry in the OTAs

Last year, quarterback Aaron Rodgers joined the Pittsburgh Steelers pretty deep into the offseason. It rarely gave him any time to form any chemistry with any receivers, including D.K. Metcalf. While Metcalf became one of his trusted catchers, they reportedly highlighted a lack of chemistry in November.

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However, things seem to have changed as NFL Insider Ray Fittipaldo has reported the two have connected quite often during the OTAs, with the quarterback specifically targeting the WR

“I think the chemistry between DK and Aaron is much better than it was last year,” said Ray Fittipaldo on Wednesday, via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “I see those guys working a lot together. I think Aaron is intentionally targeting DK in these team drills, and I think that’s one of my biggest takeaways – just how much better chemistry is between DK and Aaron.”

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Metcalf has been pretty active in the OTAs and is working hard to surpass his last season’s record. In 2025, he totaled 850 yards and 6 touchdowns in 59 receptions. Although his production wasn’t necessarily bad, based on his $33 million APY extension, he can still produce better numbers this season.