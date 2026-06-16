Ex-GM Believes Steelers Should Make a Move for Brendan Sorsby After QB’s Supplemental Draft Decision

Brendan Sorsby is done with college football. The Texas Tech quarterback applied for the NFL Supplemental Draft after the NCAA ruled him ineligible over a gambling probe. And now, analysts, insiders, and former NFL execs are trying to find the perfect fit for Sorsby.

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On ESPN’s Get Up, former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum listed the Pittsburgh Steelers as one team that should pursue Sorsby. For Tannenbaum, Sorsby is a quarterback problem-solver more than a developmental prospect.

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“From a team-building standpoint, it is so hard to find quarterbacks,” Tannenbaum said. “So there are some teams, in my opinion, non-obvious teams like Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, that may sit there and say, ‘Wow, in the second or third round, we may have a quarterback for the next 10 years.’ What about Pittsburgh? And then you layer on teams like Arizona, Miami, the Jets, there’s going to be a bunch of teams that are going to take a long look at this opportunity.”

Last season at Texas Tech, Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, and five interceptions. It was his second-straight season of posting 2,800+ yards, making him a quarterback with real production and upside. Tannenbaum is leaning on this talent because there are too many teams that still need a solid answer at quarterback, and none more urgent than the Steelers.

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Imago Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Pittsburgh comes up in the conversation because it has only got Aaron Rodgers for one last season now. Behind him are second-year quarterback Will Howard, rookie Drew Allar, and perennial backup Mason Rudolph. They can either hope a sixth-round pick (Howard) and a third-round pick (Allar) can hold down the fort after Rodgers, or they can bring in a long-term answer with serious upside.

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But if the Steelers aren’t listening, the search widens. Although Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken seemed strongly against the idea of bringing Sorsby to the league, general manager Andrew Berry was open to evaluation, especially given that Sorsby has already sought help.

“… the reality of it is, we’re all going to screw up. And some, certainly, mistakes are greater in magnitude than others,” Berry said. “But I think the most important thing in Brendan’s case is what he does from here. Obviously, it’s a great first step to get the help that he needs.”

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New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, meanwhile, didn’t seem interested. When asked whether his team would make a move for Sorsby, Glenn had this to say:

“I’m focused on the guys that we have here now. I’m sure that’s something me and [GM Darren Mougey] will talk about. I got the quarterbacks here that we focus on right now.”

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Just like Mike Tannenbaum, CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards also floated the Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, and the Detroit Lions as possible fits. But all of this depends on whether the teams think Sorsby’s gambling conduct is an isolated mistake or something deeper.

Brendan Sorsby’s gambling problem

Mike Tannenbaum’s sales pitch assumes that Sorsby will get into the draft. But the baggage he carries is hard to ignore. Sorsby’s college career ended in April 2026 when he took an indefinite hiatus from Texas Tech to seek treatment for gambling addiction. Over four collegiate seasons, Sorsby placed approximately $90,000 in bets, including at least 40 on Indiana football during his time there, triggering the NCAA’s investigation.

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Imago Texas Tech’s Brendan Sorsby looks on during the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech ruled him ineligible for the ‘26 season under an “agreed-upon stipulation of facts.” Sorsby filed an injunction against the NCAA in May to regain his eligibility. A week ago, a North Texas judge granted a temporary injunction allowing him to play, with the condition that he must serve a two-game suspension. But not everyone was on board with that idea. Pressure mounted from the member schools for the Big 12 to file a legal complaint. And now, Sorsby is backtracking on his lawsuit to make his move to the NFL possible.

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“Sorsby’s representation will withdraw their lawsuit fighting for his eligibility on Tuesday,” writes NFL insider Jori Epstein. “That withdrawal will allow him to apply for the supplemental draft by the June 22 deadline that has not changed.”

With the draft expected to be held in late July, the NFL must approve his application before any team can select him. Tannenbaum knows the window is narrow and understands the risks well. But as a former GM, he also knows firsthand what happens when teams let talent slip through because of past baggage. Will that be the case for Sorsby as well, or will he suit up for an NFL franchise before long? We wait for the league to make that decision.