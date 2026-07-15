Ex-GM Says Steelers’ “Biggest Issue” Starts With Joey Porter Jr. After Brutal Assessment

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a positive 2025 season, having clinched the AFC North title. However, the goal doesn’t end there. The Steelers have spent the 2026 offseason strengthening their roster, but not everyone is convinced they’ve addressed their most significant weakness. According to former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. stands out as one of the key individuals who still need improvement.

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“The biggest issue I would have, and I’m sure the Steelers would have, is the lack of interceptions,” said Whaley on 93.7 The Fan. “To me, to be considered in the top five, you have to get your hands on the ball. And he’s got a history since he was at Penn State of not creating turnovers. And that’s probably where the big difference is where he wants to be. ‘Hey, if you look at my stats, I haven’t allowed a touchdown. I haven’t done this and this,’ and he’s got great stats.

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“But to me, to elevate yourself to be someone where you’re gonna be on the cover of Madden, you have to get at least five-plus interceptions. And he doesn’t do it and hasn’t done it, and I don’t think he’s the type of player to do it.”

Whaley’s assessment is based on one particular stat: interceptions. As a cornerback, that area hasn’t been quite appealing in Joey Porter Jr.’s game. He spent four seasons of his collegiate career playing for Penn State University. However, in 86 games, he recorded only one interception. During a dominant 24-0 shutout victory against the Indiana Hoosiers in October 2021, Porter Jr. intercepted a pass from Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

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A similar trend followed in his NFL career as well. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Porter Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. But 50 games into his three-year career, he has only recorded three interceptions under his name. For Doug, the uncertainty of creating a turnover in games could be a big challenge for the Steelers.

Meanwhile, take Baltimore Ravens’ CB Marlon Humphrey as an example, with 23 career interceptions under his belt. However, there is a significant difference in the number of games played: Porter Jr. has played 47 games, while Humphrey has played 131.

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However, Joey Porter Jr. looks undeterred. During mandatory minicamp, when asked about his mindset, Joey told reporters, “Definitely, I feel like I was an elite guy since I’ve been in this league, and I’m happy that I’m getting the respect that I feel like I’m owed.”

Heading into the 2026 season, Pittsburgh also made a few changes into their coaching staff. Under new HC Mike McCarthy, they roped in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, taking over total authority on defense. Meanwhile, McCarthy will be managing the offense directly alongside coordinator Brian Angelichio.

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“But with the DC we got, I think he’s going to make everything work how it’s supposed to, like he got the pieces, he’s going to put the puzzles together,” said Porter in April. “Like, I got faith in him for that for sure.”

Now, it will be interesting to see how the upcoming season pans out for the Steelers and Porter Jr. However, amid the weaknesses, there are also pros to the 25-year-old cornerback’s game.

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Former Steelers cornerback previews Joey Porter Jr.’s pros and cons

Joey Porter Jr.’s shortcomings in interceptions have become a topic of discussion. But one shouldn’t overlook the other metrics of his performance. In three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Porter Jr. racked up 165 combined tackles (including 53 solo stops in the 2024 season alone). Along with that, he has also defended 31 passes.

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But the highlight of his career came last season. Porter Jr. went on a streak of over 1,460 consecutive regular-season coverage snaps without allowing a single touchdown. Meanwhile, across his entire three-year career, he has surrendered only 1 touchdown. So, based on these metrics, former Steelers CB Darius Slay also gave his assessment.

“He’s very good in press, gets his hands on the ball, very disruptive at the line of scrimmage, said Slay on NFL Live. The only thing I think he has wrong with him is ball production. He just doesn’t have a lot of picks right now, but they’re coming. I’ve been there with him in Pittsburgh. His hands are very sus. He’s gonna get them right, though. Hope my boy [Jalen] Ramsey is working with him over there because he’s a guy that can get to the rock. Other than that, Joey is for sure going to be a guy who’s going to sneak into this top 10 easily. He’s got a big payday coming up, too. Pittsburgh, make sure you do my boy right.”

Considering the buzz around the 25-year-old, there will be expectations. Only time will tell how Joey Porter Jr. will emerge as a player in the 2026 season.