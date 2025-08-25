Ex-Steelers Tackle Confirms 6-Figure Update After Mike Tomlin Gets Major News on Rookie’s Injury

The Steel City hasn’t had it easy this month. Mike Tomlin watched his defensive tackle depth take a serious hit when Esezi Otomewo, Dean Lowry, and Jacob Slade all went down with knee injuries in practice. And to keep the defensive front alive, Tomlin moved quickly, bringing back Breiden Fehoko and Kyler Baugh. “Non-earth shattering news: I’m signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Fehoko wrote on X, confirming his return. But the good vibes didn’t last long.

Just days later, Pittsburgh needed roster space to cover other injuries, forcing them to release Fehoko on August 19. He instantly hit the market again. Still, the 28-year-old walked away knowing his bank account told a different story than his roster status. Recently, NFL insider Greg Auman broke it down for fans scrolling through social media that practice squad money is far from small change.

“Rookies get $13k a week, which translates to $234,000 for 18 weeks, and veterans can make between $17,500 and $22k a week, which works out to between $315,000 to $396,000 (the six-figure which Fehoko might receive).” Fehoko himself doubled down by sharing Auman’s post, adding with a laugh, “I be laughing when people say ‘you’re a Practice Squad player bum’ 400k for 6 months of work 😅🤣 with the opportunity to get a raise every now and then.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For a player fighting for snaps, that kind of paycheck still speaks volumes. On top of that, the math only gets better. At $22k per week across 18 weeks, that’s $396,000 before even counting the chance of being called up to the active roster, where a single Sunday can push that paycheck toward $50k.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, Fehoko has been reshaping his game, reportedly dropping 37 pounds this offseason to build quickness. Even so, Tomlin decided he could move forward without the veteran in his tackle rotation. So, that leaves Fehoko at a crossroads. After spending most of the past two seasons in Pittsburgh, he has remained unsigned since his deal expired in January. And while his future is uncertain, Tomlin just got a major update on a rookie’s injury.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Mike Tomlin has been hit with another injury

Mike Tomlin and the black and gold just closed out their preseason slate without rolling out marquee names like Aaron Rodgers or DK Metcalf. But unlike those veterans, one of their most important prospects, Derrick Harmon, did get an opportunity in the last clash against the Panthers. That brief run, though, quickly turned into a worrying scene that had Steelers Nation holding its breath.

Medical staff carted Harmon off the field and later confirmed it as an MCL sprain. Still, the organization made it clear that nothing is confirmed until further evaluations back in Pittsburgh. That uncertainty had fans fearing the worst before the regular season even began.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Moreover, defense has always been Pittsburgh’s calling card, especially with names like T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Cam Heyward already anchoring the line. Adding Harmon’s presence would have made it even scarier. Thankfully, the injury update shifted the mood. As per Gerry Dulac, the rookie’s setback “isn’t as serious as initially feared,” and he will miss only the Week 1 clash with the New York Jets.

Finally, Steelers fans can exhale. “Steelers have no intention of putting Harmon on IR and think it’s possible he will miss only one game,” Dulac reported. Considering how that play unfolded when Harmon first went down, many thought he would be out for the entire season. Now, it’s simply one game missed and a huge sigh of relief across Acrisure Stadium.