“Ex You Ended Up Getting Back Together With”: Aaron Rodgers’ Brother Senses Tension Between Mike McCarthy & Steelers QB

Some reunions make you nostalgic. Others make everyone in the room a little tense. Aaron Rodgers’ return to Mike McCarthy’s offense with the Pittsburgh Steelers was supposed to be a feel-good story: the quarterback and coach who once built an MVP-caliber partnership with the Green Bay Packers, back together again. But according to Rodgers’ own brother, Jordan, this “getting back together” storyline might be more complicated than anyone let on.

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“If you truly watched week one, this was a team that was a few drops and a few missed calls away from being absolutely explosive like we haven’t seen out of the Steelers in a really long time,” Jordan said on ESPN’s First Take, via Awful Announcing on X. “Rodgers was actually very accurate down the field. The throws that were not completed because either a non-call or that were dropped down the field were on the money. Not trying to be a homer.

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“The other aspect that I think is still a feel-out process is that Rodgers and McCarthy are like that Ex you ended up getting back together with after a long time… I think they’re still trying to feel out who they want to be based on what they both are capable of in this second iteration of their relationship. I think that’s going to take time.”

When Mike McCarthy replaced Mike Tomlin at Pittsburgh earlier this year, he reunited with Aaron Rodgers. McCarthy and Rodgers’ first stint together came when they were part of the Green Bay Packers setup.

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McCarthy was hired as the Packers’ head coach in 2006, during Rodgers’ second year in the NFL as a backup to Brett Favre. From there, they kicked off a journey to arguably become one of the standout head coach-quarterback duos in the league.

In their 13 seasons together, Rodgers and McCarthy won Super Bowl XLV by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at the end of the 2010 season. Then, they also had 107 total wins and made eight postseason appearances together for the Packers.

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However, with just two weeks into the 2026 season, there is seemingly an underlying tension between Rodgers and McCarthy. While the Steelers won their season opener 20-13 against the Atlanta Falcons, they lost 20-3 against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

To make matters worse, the offense has managed just 499 total yards through two games, the worst start to a season Rodgers and McCarthy have ever had.

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Following the loss, the Steelers QB also made postgame comments that many interpreted as a passive-aggressive jab at McCarthy’s play-calling.

“In a game like today where there wasn’t a lot of flow to it, we need to be better, and it starts with me,” Rodgers said. “Making sure that Mike knows what’s working and what’s not working, our coaches know, and so we can call stuff that we feel like has a better chance.”

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However, shortly after, McCarthy also responded by taking accountability, admitting that he fell into the trap of over-complicating the playbook because of Rodgers’ immense experience.

“I think we may have been guilty of playing doubleheaders with the volume because of the ability of our quarterback,” McCarthy said. “Aaron brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience, and I’m guilty of maybe relying on that too much at times.”

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After two games, Aaron Rodgers is averaging 204 passing yards per game. Next up, the Steelers will welcome Joe Burrow and the 2-0 Cincinnati Bengals to Acrisure Stadium.