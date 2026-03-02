Steelers Explore 3 QB Options at NFL Combine as Mike McCarthy Prepares for Aaron Rodgers’ Retirement

Essentials Inside The Story At 42, Steelers may have to plan for Rodgers' retirement

Pick no.21 may not guarantee a player of their choosing

2026 quarterback class may have future candidates for the Steelers

With uncertainty looming over Aaron Rodgers’ return, the Steelers are exploring shot-caller options at the NFL Combine. As per reports, they had a chance to meet with three quarterbacks, who are a few of the top prospects in the 2026 quarterback draft class.

“The Steelers met formally with three quarterbacks this week: Alabama’s Ty Simpson, a potential first-round pick, Penn State’s Drew Allar, and Miami’s Carson Beck,” wrote The Athletic’s Mike Defabo in the NY Times. “I heard from several people that all three had positive meetings. At least above the neck, they put their best foot forward.”

The Steelers are not sitting idle. As part of the pre-draft process, Mike McCarthy has already spoken to three quarterbacks

Alabama Crimson Tide’s Ty Simpson seems to be the second most sought-after signal-caller in the draft. The first one is Fernando Mendoza, who is likely headed to the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 1 pick). That being said, in his first season as a starter, Simpson has turned some heads.

The young quarterback has more than 3,500 passing yards and 28 touchdown passes to his name. He also has two rushing touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat qualities.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Alabama at Georgia Sep 27, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson 15 looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20250927_lbm_ad1_012

Unfortunately, the only problem is that he has played only 15 starts to his name. Quarterbacks who got drafted with 15 starts or fewer do not have a great record in the NFL. The Colts’ Anthony Richardson and the Bills’ Mitchell Trubisky are a couple of examples.

When it comes to the other two quarterbacks: Penn State’s Drew Allar and Miami Hurricanes’ Carson Beck, limited game time is not an issue for them.

Despite missing a season due to an ankle injury, Allar has 30+ games to his name in four seasons. Similarly, Beck has 43 games while representing Georgia and Miami.

Beck has two National Championships with Georgia (2021, 2022). He reached a third championship game this year, but lost to the Hoosiers. The 23-year-old wrapped up the season with 3,813 passing yards (the fourth most in the league), 30 passing touchdowns, and a QBR of 81.8.

It is safe to say that all three of these are pretty capable quarterbacks, with other franchises already targeting them. Ultimately, it all depends on whether Rodgers returns and the Steelers are preparing for both scenarios.

Aaron Rodgers’ return is getting more uncertain with each passing day

No doubt, Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Fame quarterback, but at 42, the possibility of his return is getting thinner every moment. Mike McCarthy, who replaced Mike Tomlin as the head coach of the Steelers, has mentioned that he is in contact with the veteran quarterback.

Previously, he revealed that he had given Rodgers some time to decide his future. But in his latest interview, he spoke about how he is also preparing for the worst: Rodgers’ retirement.

“We’ll see what the future holds. We’re definitely preparing for both scenarios,” said Mike McCarthy to ESPN Milwaukee via X.

Despite approaching his mid-40s, Rodgers completed more than 65% of his passes for 3,322 passing yards and scored 24 passing touchdowns. He also helped the Steelers win the AFC North title and make it to the playoffs.

So, a lot depends on his decision. If Rodgers comes back, there won’t be much of an issue with Will Howard as his backup. However, if things go the other way, it could pose problems for the franchise. McCarthy will have three options to choose from.

His first option is free agency, his second is to promote Howard as the starting QB, and his third is to wait for the NFL Draft. The Steelers have the 21st pick in the first round, so getting a quarterback of their liking is tough. Fortunately, they are well under the cap space. So, financially, they are in a good place. It remains to be seen whether the four-time NFL MVP returns to the team after a productive first season.