Home/NFL

Steelers Eye Aaron Rodgers’ Ex-Coach as Mike Tomlin’s Replacement – Report

ByUtsav Jain

Jan 18, 2026 | 11:01 AM EST

Link Copied!
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ hunt for a new head coach has been a frenzy ever since Mike Tomlin declared that he’s stepping away from coaching. And the latest candidate that could take up the headset for Steel City is someone who was around to watch the rise of quarterback Aaron Rodgers to greatness.

“Steelers are expected to speak with former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy about their head coach vacancy,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter on X. “McCarthy is from Pittsburgh, and worked with the Steelers GM Omar Khan in New Orleans in 2000.”

McCarthy was also notably the head coach for the Green Bay Packers from 2006 all the way to 2018. From watching a benched Aaron Rodgers waiting for reps to him lifting the Lombardi Trophy and becoming the MVP twice, McCarthy has seen it all. And now he could bring that experience to Pittsburgh.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

