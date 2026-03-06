Steelers Eye Super Bowl MVP as Aaron Rodgers Remains Undecided on Pittsburgh Return

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers could make an unexpected move in free agency.

The Pittsburgh Steelers may take other bidders by surprise during free agency, starting March 9. While quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ return remains up in the air, the front office appears ready to explore other ways to fortify its offense. New reports suggest the Steelers may go after reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, one of the most sought-after free agents this year.

“The Steelers have had internal discussions about free agent Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III,” 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi wrote on X. “And will monitor his situation when the legal tampering period opens on Monday. The Steelers team MVP, Kenneth Gainwell III, is a FA [free agent]. And Omar Khan hinted at doing things that ‘might not be normal’ at the combine.”

The news is surprising because the Steelers already have Jaylen Warren under contract through 2027. Landing Kenneth Walker III, who performed on the biggest stage this year, is too tempting an opportunity to give up. While Walker isn’t the consensus top back on the market, his 1,027 rushing yards and five touchdowns last season prove he can carry a significant load, making him a tempting, if surprising, target for Pittsburgh.

Beyond numbers, his leadership qualities really showed when he took teammate Zach Charbonnet’s knee injury personally and didn’t let the team suffer. Currently, Walker III is one of the top free agents in the running back group after the New York Jets placed the franchise tag on Breece Hall. Walker’s availability aligns with recent comments from general manager Omar Khan, who hinted at a more aggressive approach during the NFL Combine.

“We’re in good cap shape, so we have the flexibility to maybe do some things that might not be normal in people’s eyes,” Khan told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “But we have that flexibility.”

With cap space projected between $40 and $50 million, Pittsburgh can spend big. They can afford Walker III, whose value could come at around $9 million. Khan’s response hints at a departure from the team’s typical offseason strategy. It involves re-signing their own players, adding affordable external ones, and building through the draft.

Bringing in Walker would create a crowded running back room. Jaylen Warren is coming off an impressive 958-yard season, and the team must also decide on its own free agent, last year’s team MVP, Kenneth Gainwell, making a high-priced addition a complex puzzle for the front office.

Pittsburgh’s aggressiveness will also depend on how they handle their other roster needs, including at quarterback, cornerback, safety, and wide receiver. All of this planning hinges on the final word from Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to decide on his return.

Aaron Rodgers still hasn’t decided on his Pittsburgh return

Aaron Rodgers entered the 2025 season believing it might be his last. But he amazed both fans and himself by throwing for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns. After two rough seasons with the Jets, he finally won a division title with Pittsburgh. At 42, age is certainly a factor. But the possibility of a productive 22nd season remains. However, the four-time MVP’s latest message doesn’t exactly scream a return to Pittsburgh.

“Free agency starts in a week…I’ve talked to Mike [McCarthy], I’ve talked to Omar [Khan],” he said on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday. “There’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me. There’s no contract offer or anything. So there’s nothing I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent. Again, I’m enjoying my time with my wife and enjoying this part of the offseason. I think there are conversations to be had down the line. But right now, there haven’t been any progressive conversations.”

Further, Rodgers admitted that he and McCarthy have remained in touch over the years. In fact, the Steelers reportedly view the duo’s past success at Green Bay as a positive factor. While the team is willing to wait, Khan may not want the process to stretch on as long as it did last year.

The general manager recently suggested that both sides prefer a quicker resolution. After all, Pittsburgh’s unstable quarterback room needs a long-term solution. With no reliable signal caller on the current roster, they need to make the most of both free agency and draft picks. To solve their quarterback instability, the Steelers could look to free agency for a veteran bridge like Malik Willis or explore a trade for Kyler Murray, while also keeping an eye on potential draft targets like Ty Simpson.