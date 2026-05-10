Steelers Facing Fan Revolt After Art Rooney II’s Controversial Acrisure Stadium Decision

When Acrisure Stadium opened in 2001 as Heinz Field, it came with roughly 65,000 seats painted bright yellow. This was to show unison with Pittsburgh’s three major sports teams, the Steelers, Pirates (MLB), and Penguins (NHL), all of whom wear gold. For 25 years, this trend persisted, with fans swarming in seas of yellow, but it is set to change as owner Art Rooney II prepares to introduce changes.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Steelers are selling 22,000 of those yellow seats from the Upper Level East, Upper Level West, and North Club sections. A single seat is set to go for $399, a pair for $599, seat backs for $199, and seat bottoms for $149.

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At the NFL’s annual meeting in Phoenix, Rooney II confirmed black seats were going into the upper deck, breaking up the streak of yellow. Hussey Seating Company is replacing nearly 59,000 seats total, with the project set for completion by 2028.

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To help with this renovation, the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County had approved $6.2 million for the first phase last October, with the full renovation cost estimated to be around $17.8 million. When talking about why this change was necessary, Art Rooney II didn’t dress it up.

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“As we were making changes to the seating, the sea of gold sometimes gets overwhelming,” Rooney said. “So, we did add a little black and gold in there this time around.”

The first phase of work is expected to be completed in two years, with 22,236 seats replaced initially.

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However, his comments on replacing the traditional yellow seats were not the only controversial comments he made. When asked whether Pittsburgh would ever build a dome to attract a Super Bowl, Art Rooney II had a very straightforward answer.

“Not in my lifetime, let’s put it that way,” Rooney said on the DVE Morning Show. “Football is an outdoor sport as far as I’m concerned, and I think most Pittsburghers would agree. There’s nothing better than going out and seeing the game with the snow flying, and it’s a lot of fun on those kinds of days.”

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The $17.8 million renovation bill for 22,000 units at $399 each is roughly $8.78 million in potential gross revenue. While it will give them some financial firepower, many stadium-going fans will find the change too hard to adjust to. For fans who want a piece of the 25 years of Steelers history, it is available at a price that might be controversial.

Steel City pushes back against Art Rooney II

The moment Pro Football Talk posted the seat sale update, the replies turned into a public referendum on the Steelers’ pricing judgment. The fans weren’t arguing about the color change; they were arguing about the $399 price tag.

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If moved at the full asking price, the Steelers make just under $7.78 million off used plastic chairs. That number caught people’s attention immediately.

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“Imagine trying to make almost $9 million for some used plastic neon yellow seats,” one fan wrote.

No one really complained about the color, though. A majority were opposed to paying premium memorabilia prices for stadium furniture being pulled during a renovation.

“Should be 50 bucks a piece,” one person wrote. “What a joke.”

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Another person dropped with just three words: “What a ripoff.”

The team’s on-field record gave the frustration some fuel as well. The Steelers went out in the Wild Card round last season, and a chunk of the replies dragged the franchise’s playoff drought into the conversation. Paying $399 for a stadium seat feels different when your team hasn’t won a divisional championship since 2016.

“No playoff wins in forever,” one person wrote. “No thanks.”

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Another person pointed a finger at the sale itself. “Who would buy that s*** lol,” they wrote.

One reply dropped all the pretense entirely and took a dig at the franchise: “Steelers seats are 399 bucks??? Melt that steel down and make some cars 🚗u fools 🤪.”

The outrage is real, but the logic behind the pricing does hold up. When the Buffalo Bills began selling off Highmark Stadium ahead of its demolition this year, a single seat was priced at $549, which is $150 more than what the Steelers are asking for. Turf pieces encased in glass went for $99, goalposts for $100.

The difference is that Highmark is being torn down, which would mean the fans would have nothing to hold on to, while the people in Steel City still have their stadium, just in some new colored seats. At $399, the franchise is betting that the nostalgia of those yellow seats is worth something to somebody.

Whether Steel City approves of the price or not, the only question left is how fast Art Rooney II can move these 22,000 seats before the next batch is ready.