Steelers Fans Being “Downright Angry” Over Mike Tomlin’s Abrupt Exit Inspired Wife’s New Venture

What started as a moment that left Steelers fans fuming has now sparked an unexpected business opportunity. Mike Tomlin’s departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2026 after 19 years of service was sudden. But what triggered a wave of criticism was the lack of a formal final press conference. However, Tomlin’s wife, Kiya, has come up with a plan that could act as a catalyst to appease the furious fans over the legendary NFL coach’s exit.

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“Many of you were disappointed that there was no final press conference,” said Kiya in an Instagram post. “Some of you were downright angry. I get it. You wanted to feel a sense of closure. Don’t worry, I got you. I’m not leaving you empty-handed. I compiled what I believe to be every Tomlinism uttered over the last 19 years. 19 years. I combined them into one legendary T-shirt design. This legend’s T-shirt is the last design.”

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After the news of his departure, while many were in agreement that it was time, there was a segment of Steelers fans who were not happy with the decision. CBS Pittsburgh interviewed a few fans after the news broke and asked them how they felt about the decision.

“I don’t like it, Tomlin’s a great coach,” said one fan on the broadcast. “He’s a player’s coach, I think he’s relatable, I think things just kind of broke down where they kind of put the blame on him.”

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There were similar reactions from other fans as well, and why wouldn’t there be? Tomlin was the coach who brought the Steelers their sixth Super Bowl. He was loved by everyone, and the fact that he did not get to say an official goodbye to the fans in the stadium after 19 years did not sit right.

This is why his wife, Kiya Tomlin, decided to step up and give the Steelers fans one last surprise. For her, this isn’t something new. She herself is a fashion designer and entrepreneur, running the Kiya Tomlin Work/Shop outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she designs and manufactures premium, comfortable, and versatile clothing predominantly made from soft, sustainable bamboo jersey fabric.

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However, her most notable T-shirt collections revolve around her husband’s career, specifically “The Coach T Collection”, which was officially launched in July 2023. The latest T-Shirt releases are part of “The Coach T Collection.” However, when it comes to availability, the stock will be very limited.

While the sales numbers of Kiya Tomlin’s collections have not been released publicly, its growth can be measured through their expansion. In 2024, she expanded her custom manufacturing capabilities, scaling from local Pittsburgh gear to securing a commercial licensing agreement covering all 32 NFL teams. This expansion also amplified the digital footprint of the custom Coach T sub-label.

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For Kiya, manufacturing custom-made designs is her regular means of earning. But considering the love fans hold for her husband, she launched the latest limited-edition T-shirts for any supporter to feel closer to the legendary NFL coach.

“An era doesn’t end without leaving its mark. 🏈🔥 Inspired by nearly two decades of leadership, consistency, and unforgettable Tomlinisms, these limited-edition Coach T designs pay tribute to the mindset, philosophy, and moments that helped define a generation of Pittsburgh football,” she captioned the post.

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Such a tribute to a personality like Mike Tomlin doesn’t come without reason. Tomlin’s journey as an NFL coach stands as a testament to the hard work that all of his supporters love about him. He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2007. And just in his second season as head coach, Tomlin became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl at that time at the age of 36.

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In the 2010 season, Tomlin returned to the big stage in Super Bowl XLV after a 12–4 regular season. Though they fell 31–25 to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, it solidified Tomlin as an elite-tier leader. While they didn’t reach another Super Bowl final, Tomlin kept the Steelers competitive throughout his tenure. While they managed to get into the playoffs, they lost seven consecutive years in the Wildcard round, which is why, ahead of the 2026 season, Tomlin stepped down as the head coach.

Following Tomlin’s exit, Mike McCarthy took charge as the head coach of the Steelers. Meanwhile, the 54-year-old has opted for a career around the NFL sphere but away from the gridiron.

What’s Mike Tomlin up to after NFL exit?

Following his departure from coaching roles, many network channels showed interest in signing Mike Tomlin as an analyst. However, in April 2026, NBC Sports officially announced that Tomlin signed on to join Football Night in America. Starting this fall, he will serve as a core live studio analyst.

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Tomlin will travel on location to stadiums across the United States every week, breaking down games and previewing Sunday Night Football matchups. Not just that, Tomlin is part of a heavily revamped pregame cast alongside Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, and Devin McCourty, effectively stepping into the marquee role previously held by Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy.

So, that’s how Tomlin’s career looks, at least for the 2026 season. Could he make a turnaround and return to coaching after recharging his batteries like Sean Payton did after the 2021 season? Only time will tell. But many see it as a possible option for the legendary NFL coach.