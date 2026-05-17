Steelers Fans Divided Over Aaron Rodgers’ Return as QB’s $8M Raise Sparks Backlash

Essentials Inside The Story Following months of speculation, 42-year-old Rodgers is set to play for the Steelers again

Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million

The move reunites Rodgers with Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, from their Green Bay days

After months of speculation and waiting, the air has cleared around Aaron Rodgers’ future. Reports surfaced that he has finally struck a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a contract extension ahead of the 2026 season. And while this news is seemingly a score for the team, it has left many fans dropping bombs on one particular condition of the extension.

“Aaron Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million, per sources. The deal is expected to include a base salary between $22 and $23 million, with up to a few million more in incentives. The deal still needs to be finalized and signed,” reported NFL insider Adam Schefter.

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Along with his alleged return, the Steelers will reportedly provide a salary hike to Aaron Rodgers. In 2025, the 42-year-old signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract. Now his base salary will be increased to around $22 million as part of the extension contract, giving Rodgers a $8 million raise.

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Rodgers’ 2025 season with the Steelers ended following their 6-30 defeat to the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card playoff game on January 12, 2026. During the 2026 offseason, Mike McCarthy, who was appointed as the new coach for the season after Mike Tomlin’s departure, declared that he wished to reunite with Rodgers.

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“Definitely, I don’t see why you wouldn’t,” said McCarthy in January. “I was able to sit back and watch the games, and I watched most of the Pittsburgh games on TV. He was a great asset to the team.”

McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons (2006-2018) with the Green Bay Packers and even won the Super Bowl XLV together. So, there lies a camaraderie that the coach wanted to continue with the veteran QB. Not just McCarthy, even Steelers veteran DT Cam Heyward wished to see Rodgers return to the team.

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“Aaron Rodgers signing but would be a heck of a present,” wrote Heyward on his Instagram Stories on his birthday on May 6.

From the team’s perspective, everyone wanted Rodgers back. It wasn’t just because of the wealth of experience he brings to the field, but also due to his ability to deliver standout performances even at 42. In the 2025 season, Rodgers led the Steelers to an AFC North division title for the first time since 2020.

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During that year, he recorded 3,322 passing yards and 24 touchdowns across 16 regular-season games. While the Steelers have been pleased to extend Rodgers’ contract, many fans remain skeptical about his inclusion on the team.

Fans are divided over Aaron Rodgers’ return

CBS Pittsburgh recently interviewed multiple fans following the news of Aaron Rodgers’ return to the Steelers. And needless to say, not all are ecstatic about his return.

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“Be honest with you, he’s 42 years old,” a fan said. “I truly believe that he should be starting one of those young rookies.” Amid Rodgers’ uncertainty, 24-year-old Will Howard was expected to land the starting QB job. However, with the veteran’s return, he would surely lead the offense.

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Meanwhile, another fan delved into the specifics behind the $8 million raise. “This is a young man’s game. It’s a lot of money. I’m gonna be honest, but if he just wins us a playoff game, that’s all we’re hoping for.” Last year, the Steelers failed to win the playoff game against the Texans. So, heading into the 2026 season, this fan just wants to breach that mark.

Apart from that, another fan rated the 42-year-old highly and appeared content with Rodgers’ comeback. “Aaron Rodgers just resigned, that’s going to do us a lot of good. He’s been around the game and everything, and he didn’t do badly last year for us. So, yeah, I have faith in him. He’s worth every bit of it.”

Now, quite contradictory to this fan, another said, “I don’t think Aaron Rodgers deserves $22 million.” And lastly, another Rodgers fan declared that his return will further bolster the Steelers and make them Super Bowl contenders. “Absolute bargain. This is the seventh Super Bowl for the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

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Quite a bold prediction, but of course, that’s something even the Steelers would want to achieve. Their last Super Bowl triumph came in the 2008 season, marking their sixth overall win. However, since then, the Steelers have not even qualified for the finals.