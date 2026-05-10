Father of Seven, Antonio Brown, Asks For Another Child With 31-Year-Old Girlfriend Cydney Moreau

On the football field, former Pittsburgh Steelers star Antonio Brown is renowned as one of the best receivers in team history. However, he has built quite a legacy off it as well, being a father to seven children. The veteran wide receiver has spent the last few years balancing his post-football ventures with the demands of a massive household. But despite having his hands more than full with seven kids, it seems Brown has his sights set on number eight.

In a TikTok live, the 37-year-old athlete put his girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, on the spot with this very specific request. Brown asked her what it was like having a child with him. But in her answer, she decided to rope in what fans thought of the couple having another child.

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“It’s the best thing in the world. We have the most beautiful child,” she said. “Do you guys think I should have another baby with Antonio?”

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“Yeah, tell her, put the comments in the thing,” Brown responded.

“They said run… Hell no. Yes, run. A lot of yeses,” said Moreau jokingly, while reading the fan comments.

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If the couple decides to go ahead, it would be their second child, and the eighth for Antonio Brown. For now, the pair seems content to let the poll sit with their fans as they continue to navigate their high-profile relationship. The 31-year-old former D1 track athlete and full-time athlete is the fourth mama of Brown’s kids. The couple welcomed their first child, Ace, in July 2024.

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Despite being a familiar name associated with controversies, Brown has ensured that his children remain a central part of his life in post-football years. They also constantly feature in his social media posts. He regularly shares their athletic achievements or holiday photos.

Brown’s kids take after him as well. His younger sons, Autonomy and Ali, are budding footballers. Daughter Antaniyah is a track star and is set to attend the University of Kansas next year. The former WR’s speedy genes seemed to have been transferred to these three as well; Antaniyah’s relay race team, which finished second in the state, with a total time of 46.79 seconds.

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Antonio Brown’s kids will carry on a legacy that is fulfilling to look back at, but it is marred with a host of controversies.

Antonio Brown Has a Never-Ending Relation with Controversies

The lighthearted nature of the couple’s social media interaction is in contrast to the gravity of Brown’s current legal situation. In November last year, U.S. Marshals extradited the 37-year-old athlete from Dubai to New Jersey to face charges of second-degree attempted murder.

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He came out of the Miami jail only after securing $25,000 bail after pleading not guilty. If found guilty of the charges, he could potentially face a 15-year sentence and a fine of up to $10,000. However, Brown has maintained his innocence. He has claimed on social media that he only acted in self-defense after multiple individuals jumped on him to steal his jewelry. Brown remains on house arrest as his legal battle is still ongoing.

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He had a long career in the NFL spanning 12 years. In those years, he established himself as one of the most prolific wide receivers in the league. The highlights of his high-profile career include seven Pro Bowl honors and four First-team All-Pro selections. He even led the league twice in receiving yards, with his full record tallying at 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns.

There were instances in Brown’s career where he had been accused of sexual assault. After nine seasons with the Steelers, the WR found a spot on the New England Patriots roster. However, the team cut him during the 2019 season after it was found that he had sent intimidating texts to one of his accusers. Brown was also served an eight-week suspension from the 2020 season for a conduct violation, which was revoked after some time. In 2021, Brown famously stormed off the turf while taking his jersey off during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the New York Jets game. He was released from the team soon after, ending his otherwise brilliant career.

Without doubt, Brown has been one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. As he continues to fight this legal battle, only time will tell if he will plan for his next child.