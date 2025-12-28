Final Injury Report for Steelers vs Browns: Will T.J. Watt, Shedeur Sanders Play in Week 17 Game?

Essentials Inside The Story Steelers defense takes a hit as T.J. Watt misses Week 17 game

Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders healthy after pinky injury scare

Division-clinching stakes high as Browns aim to play spoiler

The Steelers may be leading the AFC North, but their grip on the top spot is being tested by a troubling late-season injury report. The franchise will play on the road against the Browns, playing for milestones rather than concrete aspirations. Health concerns on both sidelines have quietly shifted the tone. As Pittsburgh looks to seal its postseason fate, availability may matter just as much as execution.

Pittsburgh’s defense takes a massive hit as T.J. Watt sits out against the Browns after lung surgery, while Cleveland’s rookie QB Shedeur Sanders shakes off a pinky injury scare from last week, as per the latest injury report.

T.J. Watt’s absence is a crushing blow for Pittsburgh’s defense heading into a critical AFC North showdown. The Steelers’ star pass rusher was ruled out for Week 17 after undergoing surgery two weeks ago to repair and stabilize a partially collapsed lung suffered during a dry needling treatment at the team facility. Though Watt returned to practice this week with limited participation on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, the Steelers made the conservative call to keep their best defender sidelined.

For Cleveland, there is encouraging news for the rookie quarterback. Shedeur Sanders’ run of starts can continue. He briefly injured his right pinky finger in last Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Bills, forcing him out of the game.

Sanders explained the bizarre situation on the sideline. His pinky felt odd in his hand warmer; he then threw a route and felt a sharp pain, but the damage assessment came back clean.

The rookie QB was listed as a full participant in practice all week and carries no designation heading into Sunday. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 157 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions despite the injury in Buffalo, so missing one snap didn’t tank his efficiency.

That steady showing did not go unnoticed. Ahead of the AFC North clash, quarterback Aaron Rodgers stepped in with words that signaled respect, attention, and an endorsement that went beyond routine pregame courtesy.

Aaron Rodgers endorses Sanders ahead of the Browns game

Unbelievably, Aaron Rodgers has never been sacked by Myles Garrett, and he may not even need to test that streak if events break Pittsburgh’s way. Should the Ravens stumble, Mike Tomlin could choose caution, protecting his veteran quarterback. Yet even if Rodgers remains out, his presence has still loomed large. The prospective Hall of Famer has offered motivating words to rookie Shedeur Sanders ahead of the game.

“I’ve followed No. 12’s career. I was pulling for him,” Rodgers said. “It was a tough draft slide, but he’s been patient, worked on his craft, and been playing pretty good.”

Rodgers’ remarks carried far more weight than routine pregame respect between opposing quarterbacks. He revealed that he had been tracking Sanders long before their AFC North meeting was ever on the schedule, signaling a genuine interest rather than surface-level praise. The admiration centered on process over production, an observation that reflects on Sanders’ rookie season, which has shown glimpses of promise.

Sunday’s clash also sets the stage for a contrasting finish to the regular season. The Browns are playing their final home game before closing the year on the road, while the Steelers will carry whatever momentum they build straight back to Pittsburgh. Waiting there is a decisive finale against the Ravens, with division and playoff implications still very much in play.

