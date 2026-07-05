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Steelers Forced To Replace Acrisure Stadium Surface After Aaron Rodgers & Pittsburgh Players Graded It Poorly in NFLPA Survey

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Ishani Jayara

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Jul 5, 2026 | 6:40 AM EDT

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Steelers Forced To Replace Acrisure Stadium Surface After Aaron Rodgers & Pittsburgh Players Graded It Poorly in NFLPA Survey

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Ishani Jayara

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Jul 5, 2026 | 6:40 AM EDT

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Acrisure Stadium has what many NFL players long for: a grass surface. However, the field is known for giving them a tough time, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. The field’s grade in the latest NFLPA report cards was the worst in the league, telling the same story of disappointment. Ahead of the season, a long-awaited change has been made.

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“That’s a wrap on sod install of @PrecisionFarms grown @Tahoma31Bermuda Instant Play Grass @AcrisureStadium home of the @steelers,” Precision Farms posted on X.

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Acrisure Stadium infamously received an F-minus in the aforementioned report card. After the 2008 season, too, Heinz Field was rated the worst grass field by players. Last year, players filed a complaint with the NFLPA about the poor conditions, according to Pro Football Talk.

In February, Steelers owner Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the old field would be swapped with a new one. At the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting, he reiterated his statement.

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“The fields actually will be planted at a sod farm,” he said. “So, we won’t get the new field until sometime in August. But as we’ve talked about, it’ll be a new surface, a new kind of grass mixture. And look forward to seeing how it works.”

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It all makes much more sense when one considers the Steelers vs. Browns Week 6 game last season. Rodgers was definitely unhappy about the surface, calling it “borderline unplayable.”

“I like grass, but that wasn’t grass we played on,” Cam Heyward said after the game. He also believed that Miles Killebrew’s injury in that game was because of the field. The surface looked battered by the time the game finished.

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Notably, Boswell’s missed field goal attempt caused the field to draw more backlash. It would have given the Steelers a more comfortable lead, but the defense had to step in after Boswell slipped.

Acrisure Stadium sees a lot of football action because the Pittsburgh Panthers also play here. The wear and tear due to the heavy load became embarrassingly apparent last season. After the Cleveland game, the grounds crew worked hard to fix the problem areas, but TribLive.com’s Chris Adamski reported that the field “seemed rather beat up” after only having seen its third game in 28 days.

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With the new surface in the ground and the roots already taking hold, the Steelers are hoping this offseason fix pays off where it matters most: keeping their players healthy come September.

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Ishani Jayara

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Ishani Jayara is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, covering the league with a focus on team narratives, season arcs, and the evolving dynamics that shape professional football. Introduced to the sport through friends, what began as casual interest steadily grew into a deep engagement with the game, guiding her toward football journalism. A longtime San Francisco 49ers supporter, she brings an informed fan’s perspective while maintaining editorial balance in her reporting. Her path into sports media has been shaped by experience in fast-paced digital environments, where she learned to navigate breaking news cycles, long-form storytelling, and the demands of consistent publishing. Alongside this, her professional background in quality-focused roles sharpened her attention to detail, structure, and clarity, qualities that now define her editorial approach. At EssentiallySports, Ishani concentrates on unpacking key NFL moments, tracking shifting team identities, and connecting on-field performances with the broader narratives surrounding the league.

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Afreen Kabir

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