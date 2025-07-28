Former Steeler Reveals Mike Tomlin’s True Character After HC Calls Winning Record Meaningless

“It doesn’t mean a lot.” That’s how Mike Tomlin described one of the craziest stats in NFL coaching history. 18 straight seasons without a single losing year. No big speech, no pat on the back. Just a classic Tomlin deadpan that left Steelers fans (and every NFL coach) doing a double-take. Did he really just brush that off?

Because yeah, people love to debate Tomlin. His playoff record, his QB decisions, that never-ending streak. But when it’s all said and done, his legacy might come down to something way deeper than stats or standings. Amidst all the backlash he received for this shrug, one former Steelers player shared a moment with Tomlin that happened far from the field… and it might change the way you see him forever.

Former Steelers WR Ryan Switzer couldn’t bear to see the backlash Tomlin received for his words. So what did he do? He hopped on X to share a story that totally reshaped how he sees Mike Tomlin. “Because his players know he cares about them. I saw him about a year after our son had his health scare. He came, gave me a hug & said, ‘there were a lot of prayers said about this guy right here,’ while looking at Christian,” he wrote.

And that figures. Tomlin’s rep as a player-first coach? That’s nothing new. It goes way back. As former defensive coordinator Keith Butler once said, Tomlin doesn’t just build schemes; he builds leaders. And Steelers legend Heath Miller called him emotionally intuitive, the kind of coach who knows exactly how to push each player in their own way. He knows when to show tough love, and he knows when his players need that quiet support.

And it’s not just the big speeches or game-day moments. Ike Taylor once said Tomlin kissed him on the forehead after a forearm injury, just to lift his spirits. And Chris Carter III shared how, during some of his toughest personal struggles, Tomlin made him feel “like a giant.” That’s the man Mike is.

And Switzer’s story? It’s not a one-off thing. It’s part of a pattern Tomlin has embedded in his ways since the very beginning. Back in 2010, when Nick Eason had a ruptured appendix, Tomlin didn’t just send a text or check in once. He showed up. He visited the hospital every single day for two weeks until he pulled through.

So, yes. When Mike Tomlin said the winning record “doesn’t mean a lot,” it didn’t mean he doesn’t care about the team. It just meant that he doesn’t want his success to be measured in stats. He wanted it measured by the impact that he has had. In how his players grow. In how they feel heard, protected, and respected. And when you really listen to his words, you’ll understand that.

Mike Tomlin’s ‘meaningless’ streak and what really matters

In 2024, the Steelers went 10-7 to punch their ticket to the playoffs, only to get bounced in the wild-card round by Baltimore. Again. That made it six straight postseason exits under Tomlin. They came out of the gate looking solid, but then dropped four in a row to end the season. It was a tough finish, and yeah, fans felt it. So when he said that the record is ‘meaningless,’ the fans weren’t too happy about it. But they missed the bigger picture.

It wasn’t Tomlin brushing it off; it was more like him calling out where the focus should be. Talking with Kyle Brandt at Steelers training camp, he put it plainly: “Most of these guys … were still in car seats 18 years ago. It doesn’t resonate with them… they respect it, but it’s not something that is of value for them.” He meant that history’s pretty cool, sure, but it doesn’t win games now.

He doubled down on the theme, “I am just focused on this collective and what we can do together… it’s just a nice, cool thing for you guys to talk about or use as an intro… it’s not big on my radar,” he added. The success? It will be measured by what the roster can achieve now, not by checking off historical milestones.

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches his team before an AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field.

Despite all of this, Tomlin doesn’t flinch. In a league where head coaches come and go like weekly headlines, the man has stayed rock solid. He’s built on rolled-up sleeves, real relationships, and a locker room that believes. And the most important thing? He takes accountability for his players.

At his exit press conference after yet another Wild Card loss last season, Tomlin didn’t sugarcoat a thing. He leveled with fans and ownership alike, saying, “I embrace [the criticism]… I own it.” And he made it clear where his head was at: “I’m not in the mood to sell optimism… We certainly feel capable.” So, no. It’s not the meaningless records that matter to him. It’s the now. The collective. The players.