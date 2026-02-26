Former Steelers CB Joe Haden Reveals How Not Listening to James Harrison Led to Frightening Mexico Moment

Oct 30, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden (23) during the first quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Jets won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Essentials Inside The Story Joe Haden admitted he should’ve listened to Harrison before leaving for Mexico.

Haden was forced to suddenly cut the episode short.

Harrison made it clear he was worried about his former teammate.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden recently lived through something far more serious than a missed tackle or blown coverage. He found himself trying to leave Mexico as cartel violence created chaos around parts of the country. Now, he admits the scary ordeal might have been avoided if he had simply listened to former teammate James Harrison from the start.

“I should’ve listened to you. I should’ve listened to you, Deebo,” Haden told James Harrison in the newest episode of The Deebo & Joe podcast. “Honestly, I’m a little spooked, brother; I can’t even lie to you,. It’s getting really tricky on this side of the world. I need to get back, feet planted on a U.S. territory. I’m not even trying to be funny; I’m a little spooked. Because when you’re talking cartel, they’re going against police. They run up at airports and stuff.”

Harrison had warned him not to travel to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, yet Haden went anyway. In hindsight, that decision weighed heavily on him as tensions escalated in parts of the country. However, the mood quickly turned serious when Haden described how uneasy he felt.

Haden suddenly shifted his focus from podcasting to packing, telling Harrison he needed to leave to catch a flight.

“I’m trying to book my stuff; I got a flight I can get now,” Haden said. “I really tried to get on this show to show you my face, let you know I am good, but I really do need to slide.”

He left Harrison to handle the rest of the show while he locked in his travel plans. Haden’s flight was scheduled to leave in 20 minutes. Although he began his trip in Cabo, Harrison said they had already moved him to another area due to safety concerns.

Harrison’s concern for his former teammate was palpable throughout the ordeal.

James Harrison was concerned about Joe Haden

Watching Joe Haden appear rattled clearly struck a nerve with James Harrison. On the Deebo & Joe podcast a few days ago, the former Steelers linebacker did not hide his concern.

“Honestly, he would be a high asset target in a negotiation thing,” Harrison said. “Joe’s there by himself. So obviously, he doesn’t have that level of armed security.”

Moreover, Harrison made it clear that he supports Haden’s quick decision to leave.

“He’s doing what’s best for him, and I’m happy for it,” Harrison continued. “I’m gonna pray for my brother, and I’m gonna look forward to seeing him get his feet back on the ground here in the States.”

During the podcast, the viewers could see Harrison appearing visibly concerned during the conversation. He slowed down, chose his words carefully, and looked tense within seconds. Although the two have hosted the show for less than a year, they built a tight bond that mirrors their days with the Steelers and Steelers Nation.

Harrison explained why the situation worried him so much. He labeled Haden a “high asset target” and compared this trip to a past Steelers FanFest event in Mexico City.

Back then, the team rolled with heavy security, including multiple SUVs and armed guards in full tactical gear. This time, Haden did not have that shield. For now, Haden’s exact location was not disclosed.

While his brief check-in eased some fears, Harrison will not fully relax until Haden safely returns home.