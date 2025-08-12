41-YO Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Know Any Jaguars Players as Steelers QB Has a Tough Realization

Aaron Rodgers has been in the NFL long enough to know just about everyone, or so you’d think. But during a recent joint practice between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars, the 41-year-old quarterback admitted to a strange realization: he barely recognized a soul on the opposing roster. Rodgers’ comments weren’t just self-deprecating humor; they also served as a reminder of the NFL’s constant turnover. The league he entered in 2005 is a very different place today, with an entirely new generation of stars dominating rosters.

For a veteran like Rodgers, whose contemporaries have mostly retired, the sideline can suddenly feel like unfamiliar territory. That is where he was, witnessing his team glide towards a comfortable victory as they beat the Jaguars 25-31. But when he wanted to walk along the Jacksonville players, he quickly realized that he didn’t know anyone there. In fact, you could count on the fingers the number of people Rodgers knows from the Jaguars.

Weird right? He thinks so too as he told the reporters, “One of the weird things is, I’m 21 years in the league, so I’m over there, ‘who do I know on Jacksonville? I know Heath Farwell, special teams coach, I’ve played against him. Chad Morton he was with us. And I’ve met Trevor a few times. I was looking around going, doing the Joe Biden, ‘I guess I don’t know anybody here. so I’m gonna walk off.’ And I found Cam and TJ, so imma walk next to him.”

Rodgers, if anything, was honest. He revealed he knew Heath Farwell, the special teams coordinator, and he knew Chad Morton, the RB coach. Other than that, Rodgers only knew one player from the squad, their quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

AD

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!