42-YO Aaron Rodgers Fails First Steelers Test as QB Gets Taste of Pittsburgh at Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers strolling into Pittsburgh feels like a twist straight out of an NFL fairytale. The Steelers, a franchise drowning in quarterback purgatory since Big Ben’s exit, suddenly have a four-time MVP with a chip on his shoulder and something left to prove. Rodgers isn’t just a stopgap, he’s the savior the city didn’t dare hope for. With his surgical deep ball, icy composure, and playoff pedigree, he brings instant credibility. For a franchise built on legacy, Rodgers might be the bridge from fading tradition to a bold, defiant new era.

However, the veteran Super Bowl winner failed to impress in his first Pittsburgh test. Reporter Ray Fittipaldo attended the first day of their training camp, revealing that on the very first snap of the team period, Patrick Queen picked A-Rod’s pass. That’s not what they brought A-Rod here for.

Aaron Rodgers came to Pittsburgh as the headline act, the Hall of Famer with a golden arm and a legendary resume. The city saw him as a bridge to greatness, a cure to years of quarterback instability. The 42-year-old embraced the moment too, cool, composed, and talking legacy. But his first few reps in camp didn’t live up to the myth. One drive. One interception. A penalty. Three throws, and a flicker of doubt crept in.

Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph is doing what he’s always done in Pittsburgh, sticking around when others don’t. He’s survived Big Ben’s shadow, Mitch Trubisky’s hype, Kenny Pickett’s media wave, and now Aaron Rodgers’ stardom. And somehow, once again, he’s quietly winning reps. On Day 1 of practice, he went 4-for-4 with the second-team offense while Rodgers sputtered. It’s the kind of moment fans and coaches remember, not because it changes everything, but because it plants a seed.

There’s a real chance Rudolph outplays Rodgers in spurts during camp. He knows the system. He knows the city. For Rodgers, the media will pick apart anything less than dominance. That microscope gets even tighter when the guy behind you is quietly doing everything right.

But for now, A-Rod doesn’t need to worry. He is the starter.

Aaron Rodgers is the heart of Pittsburgh

While he is slowly getting back into action mode, the city is already uniting behind him. They see him as the person who will change the years of desperation. As he got out of the locker room, Aaron Rodgers got the first taste of Pittsburgh as fans cheered him on, trying to shake hands. Some even waved his jersey number 12 as he walked past them.

Aaron Rodgers’ arrival in Pittsburgh hasn’t just sparked headlines, it’s ignited the full spectrum of Steelers fandom. While thousands welcomed the four-time MVP with open arms, there’s been an equally vocal wave of doubt, skepticism, and even outrage. Some fans, upset with his politics, age, or perceived me-first mentality, have gone so far as to burn jerseys, including those of unrelated stars like Minkah Fitzpatrick, just to protest the team’s decision.

Cam Heyward wasn’t having it. The longtime team leader called the jersey-burning trend “bonkers,” reminding fans that Pittsburgh has always stood for class and community. “Why burn something,” he asked, “when there are people out there who need clothing?” His comments added needed perspective, and calmed some of the noise, but the divide remains.

Still, many fans have leaned all the way into the Rodgers era. Local shops have reported a surge in Rodgers-related apparel sales, not just from believers, but from trolls buying tees to mock or destroy. Regardless of motive, the buzz is real. “He’s got the highest ceiling of anyone we’ve had since Ben,” one fan told CBS Pittsburgh, echoing a common theme. Rodgers may be old, but he gives the Steelers real hope again.