$4M Receiver Outpacing DK Metcalf at Training Camp as Cam Heyward Tells Truth on Steelers Offense

Training camp speed contests don’t usually make headlines, but when a 5‑foot‑9 receiver starts outpacing names like DK Metcalf, people notice. The Steelers haven’t even hit their first preseason game, and already one of their $4 million investments is running his way into the spotlight. Cam Heyward sat down on the Not Just Football podcast with Hayden to break down what he’s seen so far. And while he joked about not taking the bait, he couldn’t help letting a little truth slip.

“DK and Aaron are going to be something special to watch this year,” Heyward said. “And sprinkle that in with Calvin Austin. Calvin can sometimes be the forgotten hero in this…Calvin’s got a really bright upside. He can get past anyone.” Then came the speed question. Who’s the fastest guy on the team? Heyward paused, then gave it away. “Fastest guy? You know, DK’s got some acceleration. It’s probably Calvin though.”

That’s not just locker room chatter. That’s a defensive captain pointing at the guy no one outside Pittsburgh was betting on. Calvin Austin isn’t just earning reps – he’s tilting the conversation about what this offense might look like in 2025. If he keeps blowing by defenders like this, “forgotten hero” won’t stick around as a label for long.

