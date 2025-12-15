Steelers Front Office True Feelings on Mike Tomlin Revealed Amid Calls to Fire HC

Calls have been mounting against the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach, Mike Tomlin, ever since the team’s coaching struggles began. Despite leading the AFC North with 7 wins and 6 losses so far, fans consistently questioned Tomlin’s authority, as his report card portrays a completely dissimilar picture. Amid the doubts surrounding his future with the team, a comment from the front office attempted to downplay the claims.

“There’s no panic in the building,” a Steelers source said, as reported by YardBarker. “That’s how weeks like [Week 14] pay off. The people there [including owner Art Rooney II] aren’t on social media. It’s business-like there. Mike identifies what the problem is, and he digs into the film with his staff to fix it. It’s really that simple.”

Mike Tomlin has faced unusually intense scrutiny during the 2025 season as pressure builds around his job security. After nearly two decades as the Steelers’ head coach, Tomlin has never had a losing season, marking a rare achievement in the league. Despite this, fans and media questioned his leadership because the Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

However, the Steelers are not expected to fire Tomlin during the 2025 season. Reports indicate Pittsburgh will not fire him this year and will instead evaluate whether to pick up his contract option by March 1, 2026. This gives the organization time to see how the rest of the season unfolds. However, a recent post on the NFL’s official website clarified the views of the management.

They publicly rejected any plan to fire Mike Tomlin this season, despite fans loudly chanting “Fire Tomlin” during a disappointing loss to the Bills. However, sources say the organization still views Tomlin as one of the NFL’s best coaches and that he will not be fired or traded, and a coach trade is unlikely since Tomlin has a no-trade clause in his contract. If at all Tomlin does not coach Pittsburgh in 2026, insiders believe it would be because he chose to step away, possibly taking a sabbatical year as former Saints coach Sean Payton did.