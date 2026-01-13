Frustrated Aaron Rodgers Confirms Giving Up on Mike Tomlin & Steelers as QB Announces Retirement Stance

So, was that really it for Aaron Rodgers? The Steelers’ QB has just dropped an honest statement on his future and head coach Mike Tomlin after the rough elimination from the NFL Playoffs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rodgers peeled back a layer that said more than a long explanation ever could. Aaron Rodgers was very direct when asked about his future. In doing so, he also shared an honest message about Mike Tomlin, who is facing heavy criticism after the Steelers’ latest early playoff exit.

“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions.” Aaron Rodgers said. “Obviously, [LaFleur] has done a lot of great things in Green Bay, and we had a lot of success. [Tomlin] has had more success than damn near anybody in the league for the last 19, 20 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The disappointment was obvious. Rodgers looked worn down, and so did the offense around him. Working with limited weapons, he went 17 of 33 for 146 yards, threw no touchdowns, and had one pick. Meanwhile, the ball barely moved, averaging just 4.4 yards per attempt. Add in four sacks and two fumbles with one lost, and it was a long night in the Steel City.

Finally, the ending might sting the most. If Rodgers never comes back, his last throw will be that pick-six. Even so, he made it clear he is not rushing a retirement call. He wants time to think. Still, around the league, someone will talk themselves into giving him QB1 keys. Whether it is in Pittsburgh or somewhere else, Rodgers has not fully closed the door yet.

This is a developing story….