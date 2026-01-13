brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Frustrated Aaron Rodgers Confirms Giving Up on Mike Tomlin & Steelers as QB Announces Retirement Stance

ByPritish Ganguly

Jan 13, 2026 | 12:17 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Frustrated Aaron Rodgers Confirms Giving Up on Mike Tomlin & Steelers as QB Announces Retirement Stance

ByPritish Ganguly

Jan 13, 2026 | 12:17 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

So, was that really it for Aaron Rodgers? The Steelers’ QB has just dropped an honest statement on his future and head coach Mike Tomlin after the rough elimination from the NFL Playoffs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Rodgers peeled back a layer that said more than a long explanation ever could. Aaron Rodgers was very direct when asked about his future. In doing so, he also shared an honest message about Mike Tomlin, who is facing heavy criticism after the Steelers’ latest early playoff exit.

“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions.” Aaron Rodgers said. “Obviously, [LaFleur] has done a lot of great things in Green Bay, and we had a lot of success.  [Tomlin] has had more success than damn near anybody in the league for the last 19, 20 years.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The disappointment was obvious. Rodgers looked worn down, and so did the offense around him. Working with limited weapons, he went 17 of 33 for 146 yards, threw no touchdowns, and had one pick. Meanwhile, the ball barely moved, averaging just 4.4 yards per attempt. Add in four sacks and two fumbles with one lost, and it was a long night in the Steel City.

Finally, the ending might sting the most. If Rodgers never comes back, his last throw will be that pick-six. Even so, he made it clear he is not rushing a retirement call. He wants time to think. Still, around the league, someone will talk themselves into giving him QB1 keys. Whether it is in Pittsburgh or somewhere else, Rodgers has not fully closed the door yet.

This is a developing story….

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved