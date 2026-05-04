Steelers’ Frustration Grows as Jets Delivered Another Blow After Makai Lemon Draft Embarrassment

The Pittsburgh Steelers went to the 2026 NFL Draft with a list of players they hoped to pick. Unfortunately, other franchises spilled water on their plans after failing to secure wide receiver Makai Lemon in the first round. Instead, they picked OT Max Iheanachor at No. 23. However, they wanted to draft a wide receiver and planned to bounce back. But that plan, too, suffered a massive blow from the New York Jets.

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Insider Gerry Dulac revealed the situation and how the Steelers once again failed to pick a wide receiver of their choice.

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“And they might have compounded their disappointment when the New York Jets gave up a second- and [fifth]-round selection to move back into the first round to take Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr., another receiver the Steelers really liked, at No. 30,” said Gerry Dulac. “Worse, the Steelers had even more draft capital than the Jets to make the same move and didn’t — or couldn’t.”

Imago January 09, 2025: Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. 3 during pregame of NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Oregon Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. /CSM Atlanta United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260109_zma_c04_177 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

This year, the Steelers wanted to bolster their offense, especially the wide receiver room. Besides D.K. Metcalf, they added Michael Pittman Jr., hoping to create a dynamic duo. Moreover, they also looked to create depth in the WR room. As a result, they had hoped to draft a top prospect in the WR-heavy draft class.

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Although they missed out on Lemon, they were ready to leave the fiasco behind with their next target -Indiana’s WR Omar Cooper Jr. The wideout totaled 937 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns in 69 receptions. He also had a rushing touchdown while carrying the ball three times for 74 rushing yards. Besides his stats, he was one of the front-runners in the 16-0 Hoosiers that became the National Champions.

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Following their 21st pick, they had the 53rd pick. Unfortunately, Cooper Jr. was traded earlier than they had expected. The Jets traded up their 33rd pick and a fifth-round pick to get the 30th pick. They picked him from Indiana, dealing another major blow to the Steel City. The Steelers could have done the same, and it would have only cost them a third-round pick.

But rather than taking action, they hoped that Cooper Jr. would fall hard in the second round. Surprisingly, they also had more draft capital than the Jets, yet they could not pick him. Although the Jets ruined their plan, the Black and Gold did get a WR in Germie Bernard. They ultimately had to give up the 135th overall pick as well as a seventh-round pick swap for him.

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Despite showing that they stayed on their plan to get a WR, compared to their missed opportunities, it felt underwhelming. It was disappointing for them, especially since the draft took place in Pittsburgh, that too after several decades. Missing out on two top receivers in the first round must have hurt them, especially Makai Lemon, who was their top target.

The Pittsburgh Steelers probably lost Makai Lemon because of their own mistake

When it came to USC’s WR Makai Lemon, the Pittsburgh Steelers had done everything. They scouted him, hosted him during their top-30 pre-draft visit, and talked to him on the phone during the draft. Still, they could not offer him the Black and Gold jersey. Although it was the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys trading their picks that caused the fiasco, many believe it was the Steelers’ own mistake that cost them dearly.

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Imago April 23, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver MAKAI LEMON answers questions after being drafted 20th overall during the 2026 NFL, American Football Herren, USA Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 2026 NFL Draft PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAg257 20060423_zsp_g257_047 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Even before their turn came, the Steelers were already on the phone with Lemon. That reportedly tipped off rival teams to their intentions. Likewise, the Cowboys and the Eagles swapped their first-round picks, and the latter drafted him at No. 21. Surprisingly, when he was picked, he was still on a call with the Steelers. It was an embarrassing situation for the franchise.

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Regardless, many also blamed the Cowboys for orchestrating the entire fiasco. But owner Jerry Jones revealed that he had no such plans. He even apologized to Art Rooney II if it hurt him. Thanks to the trade, the Cowboys also got a fifth-round pick and saved a bit of the draft capital. It seemed every franchise benefited, except for the Pittsburgh Steelers.