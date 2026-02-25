Steelers GM Admits He Failed to Convince Mike Tomlin to Return, Calls Mike McCarthy the ‘Right Fit’

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets Sep 7, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20250907_kdn_cb6_117

Essentials Inside The Story Omar Khan revealed what happened in his conversation with Mike Tomlin

Khan called him a future Hall of Famer

With Tomlin gone, Pittsburgh turns to experience over patience

While Mike Tomlin may be long gone, his powerful legacy hasn’t faded. Tomlin stepped down as head coach after the Pittsburgh Steelers couldn’t make it past the wild-card round. Speaking at the NFL Combine, general manager Omar Khan recounted the tough conversations he had with the former leader. Turns out Khan couldn’t persuade the future Hall of Famer to stay.

“…He [Tomlin] came in and sat in my office, we talked for it was like 90 minutes or close to two hours probably,” Khan said on the special edition of the Rich Eisen Show, referring to the day after their wild-card loss to the Houston Texans. “He told me what he was going to do, and it was surprising, obviously, reality set in after he told me that was going to happen and…[I’ve] been together with him for 19 years, and I got this job in 22…”

“Yeah, but he made up his mind,” Khan replied when asked whether he had tried to convince Tomlin to stay.

Khan’s response came when Eisen asked how it felt to attend the NFL pre-draft event without Mike Tomlin. The GM noted it wasn’t different before recalling how his former coach loved the annual process. Pointing out their 19-year-long association, Khan said it was a privilege to work with him over such a long period.

Moreover, he revealed how the news caught everyone off guard during Tomlin’s last team meeting, which Omar also attended. Many players went on to hug him after his announcement, as he handled the moment with his usual professionalism. Khan summed up his legacy in just one line.

“It’s Mike Tomlin,” he said. “He’s a future Hall of Fame coach. And you guys know how we felt about him in the building and how the players loved him.”

Tomlin resigned after a dominant reign that stretched back to 2007. Under his leadership, Pittsburgh never recorded a losing season and won 193 regular-season games. Tomlin also had an 8-12 playoff mark and led his team to win Super Bowl XLIII. But constant criticism of his leadership in the 2025 season was hard to ignore. Despite having two years left on his contract, Tomlin ultimately quit after careful thought and reflection.

The organization acknowledges his work, saying his track record “will likely never be duplicated.” With Mike McCarthy at the helm now, Khan emphasized why he believes he could be the right choice to succeed Mike Tomlin.

After Tomlin’s exit, Khan leans on McCarthy’s leadership experience

The Steelers turned to head coach Mike McCarthy following Tomlin’s resignation, marking their fourth head coach since 1969. But the arrival met with a lot of scrutiny, with many seeing it as a move to lure Aaron Rodgers back for another season. It was because of the duo’s previous partnership at Green Bay. However, Omar Khan discarded such claims by revealing why he’s the perfect man to lead the franchise in 2026.

“We were very open-minded…. Mike McCarthy was the right fit for us,” he told Eisen. “I think his resume speaks for itself. He’s been a Super Bowl-winning head coach, won a lot of football games.”

Imago Pittsburgh Steelers new head coach Mike McCarthy fields questions during the press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday, January 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh. Mike McCarthy, a Pittsburgh area native replaces Mike Tomlin who was the Pittsburgh Steelers coach for the 19 season. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA PIT2026012707 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Additionally, he explained that the organization selected him after a thorough interview process. Among the factors that made his case, McCarthy’s love for the franchise since his early years stood out. Then there was his connection to the city and professional relationship with Khan. They further boosted the belief that he could resonate with the team’s culture.

Khan stressed Pittsburgh is still looking for its next franchise quarterback. And McCarthy’s ability to develop young QBs can pave the way. The Steelers ranked 14th in PFSN NFL Offense Impact metrics with a score of 76.4. Currently, the team doesn’t have a long-term solution. There’s no clarity whether that player is Will Howard or someone else. But with the Steelers seeking to define their future at the position, Mike Tomlin’s successor can make a lasting impact.