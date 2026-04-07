Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeNFL

Hall of Fame Steelers Coach Explains Why Mike McCarthy Is the Right Hire for Pittsburgh

Muskan Lodhi

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 7, 2026 | 2:03 PM EDT

HomeNFL

Hall of Fame Steelers Coach Explains Why Mike McCarthy Is the Right Hire for Pittsburgh

Muskan Lodhi

Share:

Link Copied!

Apr 7, 2026 | 2:03 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Essentials Inside The Story

  • McCarthy's signing as Pittsburgh HC faced heavy scrutiny
  • Mike McCarthy goes out in full support of Will Howard
  • The HC believes Will Howard is a real prospect as a starting quarterback

Replacing a franchise icon like Mike Tomlin is never easy, and Mike McCarthy’s first few months in Pittsburgh have been defined by scrutiny. Despite the mixed emotions, Hall of Fame coach Dick LeBeau recently offered a firm response to the former Dallas Cowboys HC’s arrival in Pittsburgh. Supporting the move, he noted McCarthy’s emotional connection and past success to make his case.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t know this coach [Mike McCarthy], I know he coached Green Bay [Packers] when they beat us in our last Super Bowl, but I’ve always had a lot of respect for him,” LeBeau said on the Deebo & Joe Podcast

ADVERTISEMENT

During his appearance on James Harrison’s podcast, Dick LeBeau showed enthusiasm about McCarthy’s appointment as the franchise’s fourth head coach since 1969. And when LeBeau speaks, one has to listen, not only because he’s a Hall of Famer. The man knows the organization like the back of his hand after serving in multiple defensive roles for over a decade across three different stretches. 

Top Stories

Image for “Never a Guy We Worried About”: Lavonte David Takes Shot at Jalen Hurts as QB Gets Concerning Update on Future

3 days ago

Image for “Separated”: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Confirms Breakup With Sarah Jane Ramos After Calling Off Wedding

1 day ago

Image for Ex-Chiefs QB Pitches Ideal Travis Kelce Successor With No.9 Pick

1 day ago

Image for Rashee Rice Suffers Personal Loss as Prayers Pour In for Chiefs WR

7 hrs ago

Image for Former Browns Player Details Mental Health Struggles & Addiction That Followed Viral Mugshot and Career-Ending Injury

7 hrs ago

“But what I liked about the hire, he’s a Pittsburgh guy. Born and raised there. I know in his heart, his lifetime ambition has been to coach or play for the team where you grow up, the team you grow up in. So I know this, he’s going to give everything he’s got to help make this football team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony Paulines

Tony's Top Prospects For WR For STEELERS

Following a disappointing 7-10 season that ended in a wild-card loss to the Texans—a year where both offense and defense languished near the bottom of the league—Mike Tomlin stepped down amidst heavy backlash from fans and critics.

In January 2025, the team signed McCarthy, who previously coached NFL giants such as the Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. Under his leadership, the Packers edged out the Steelers to win the Super Bowl in 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Dick LeBeau’s support for McCarthy comes as the head coach goes out in full support of Will Howard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike McCarthy roots for Will Howard, hints at potential role

The free agency period is long over, and the draft window is approaching in a few weeks. And yet, the team hasn’t received a concrete response from Aaron Rodgers, who posted a 3,000-yard season in 2025. 

Amid news of Rodgers contemplating retirement, the team seems ready for alternative plans. The team didn’t get any veteran signal-caller in free agency, leaving them with two options, including Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. While they will target young talent through the draft later this month, McCarthy is leaning on internal options. Recently, the coach spoke about the sixth-rounder Howard’s future, revealing his potential role in the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

“People get caught up in what round he went in,” McCarthy said at the NFL annual meeting. “If I were drafting players that year, he wouldn’t have been around in the fifth or sixth round. I valued him higher than that based off Kansas State,” he said. “And man, I thought he jumped out of the TV set during the college playoffs. What is not to like about the guy? So, I think he’s definitely a real prospect as a starting quarterback.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old is coming off a career-best season at Ohio State, throwing for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. He’s a sound investment for Pittsburgh’s starting role if Rodgers doesn’t come back. Owner Art Rooney II has given the former Packers quarterback an April 23 deadline. As of now, Mike McCarthy remains hopeful about a reunion, noting that he and Rodgers have been in “constant communication.”

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Muskan Lodhi

545 Articles

Muskan Lodhi is an NFL Journalist at EssentiallySports, specializing in contract structures, trade developments, and salary cap strategy across the league. She brings hands-on financial reporting experience to the football desk, offering analytical coverage that connects the business side of the sport with on-field outcomes. Known for her sharp breakdowns of roster dynamics, Muskan delivers clear, insightful analysis of how front offices manage talent and cap space. A steadfast defender of the Dallas Cowboys’ long-term approach, she believes the franchise’s strategy around Micah Parsons and cap flexibility can build a roster ready to dominate the 2026 season.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Antra Koul

ADVERTISEMENT