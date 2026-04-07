Hall of Fame Steelers Coach Explains Why Mike McCarthy Is the Right Hire for Pittsburgh

Essentials Inside The Story McCarthy's signing as Pittsburgh HC faced heavy scrutiny

Mike McCarthy goes out in full support of Will Howard

The HC believes Will Howard is a real prospect as a starting quarterback

Replacing a franchise icon like Mike Tomlin is never easy, and Mike McCarthy’s first few months in Pittsburgh have been defined by scrutiny. Despite the mixed emotions, Hall of Fame coach Dick LeBeau recently offered a firm response to the former Dallas Cowboys HC’s arrival in Pittsburgh. Supporting the move, he noted McCarthy’s emotional connection and past success to make his case.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t know this coach [Mike McCarthy], I know he coached Green Bay [Packers] when they beat us in our last Super Bowl, but I’ve always had a lot of respect for him,” LeBeau said on the Deebo & Joe Podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his appearance on James Harrison’s podcast, Dick LeBeau showed enthusiasm about McCarthy’s appointment as the franchise’s fourth head coach since 1969. And when LeBeau speaks, one has to listen, not only because he’s a Hall of Famer. The man knows the organization like the back of his hand after serving in multiple defensive roles for over a decade across three different stretches.

“But what I liked about the hire, he’s a Pittsburgh guy. Born and raised there. I know in his heart, his lifetime ambition has been to coach or play for the team where you grow up, the team you grow up in. So I know this, he’s going to give everything he’s got to help make this football team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony's Top Prospects For WR For STEELERS

Following a disappointing 7-10 season that ended in a wild-card loss to the Texans—a year where both offense and defense languished near the bottom of the league—Mike Tomlin stepped down amidst heavy backlash from fans and critics.

In January 2025, the team signed McCarthy, who previously coached NFL giants such as the Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. Under his leadership, the Packers edged out the Steelers to win the Super Bowl in 2011.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Dick LeBeau’s support for McCarthy comes as the head coach goes out in full support of Will Howard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike McCarthy roots for Will Howard, hints at potential role

The free agency period is long over, and the draft window is approaching in a few weeks. And yet, the team hasn’t received a concrete response from Aaron Rodgers, who posted a 3,000-yard season in 2025.

Amid news of Rodgers contemplating retirement, the team seems ready for alternative plans. The team didn’t get any veteran signal-caller in free agency, leaving them with two options, including Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. While they will target young talent through the draft later this month, McCarthy is leaning on internal options. Recently, the coach spoke about the sixth-rounder Howard’s future, revealing his potential role in the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago July 27, 2025: Will Howard 18 during the 2025 Steelers Training Camp in Latrobe, PA at Saint Vincent College. /CSM Latrobe USA – ZUMAcp5_ 20250727_faf_cp5_244 Copyright: xJasonxPohuskix

“People get caught up in what round he went in,” McCarthy said at the NFL annual meeting. “If I were drafting players that year, he wouldn’t have been around in the fifth or sixth round. I valued him higher than that based off Kansas State,” he said. “And man, I thought he jumped out of the TV set during the college playoffs. What is not to like about the guy? So, I think he’s definitely a real prospect as a starting quarterback.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 25-year-old is coming off a career-best season at Ohio State, throwing for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. He’s a sound investment for Pittsburgh’s starting role if Rodgers doesn’t come back. Owner Art Rooney II has given the former Packers quarterback an April 23 deadline. As of now, Mike McCarthy remains hopeful about a reunion, noting that he and Rodgers have been in “constant communication.”