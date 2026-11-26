In 22 years, Aaron Rodgers has stirred a storm now and then, but none quite like this. After playing what could be his last NFL game, the quarterback went live to call out his head coach, Mike McCarthy, and put the Pittsburgh Steelers under the spotlight for unwanted reasons. As fans wait to know what happens next, Rodgers, 42, has earned fervent support from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

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It all happened very quickly. On Monday, McCarthy reaffirmed that Rodgers is their QB1. Yet, per ESPN, he made the executive decision to first bench him and then deem him inactive. In his explosive interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers claimed that he found this out through a teammate. While Rodgers has always been on thin ice with his barrage of critics, questions about whether he should have given that interview are many. But Smith is not tolerating them.

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“See, this insatiable appetite to throw this man under the bus because we haven’t liked his personality,” he said on ESPN’s First Take episode. “When has Aaron Rodgers done this? When has anybody done this? The man has been in the National Football League for 22 years…Hasn’t he earned the right for somebody to ask, ‘Damn, why would he do this? This is bad; why would he do this?’ Could it be because he’s a first-ballot future Hall of Famer, a four-time league MVP, a Super Bowl champion, who, by the way, is doing you a favor by being in Pittsburgh?”

In conversation with Andrew Hawkins, Evan Cohen, and Jess Sims, Smith asked an important question. Does Rodgers not have the right to speak his mind just because you may not like him and what he has to say? To him, benching a four-time MVP and replacing him with Mason Rudolph was disrespectful enough. But to deem him inactive and eventually release him after the interview is too low. The Steelers are not looking like playoff and Super Bowl contenders by a long shot.

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Rodgers’ poor play is responsible for the 6-4 record, surely. But he also remains a Super Bowl champion who put up some of the best all-time QB stats (68,515 passing yards and 543 passing touchdowns). In Smith’s opinion, the Steelers were lucky to have him. An unlikely whistleblower, his status as an elite and the oldest starting QB until Tuesday gave Rodgers the right to bring attention to a franchise led by an unfit coach.

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“Aaron has made all the money in the world. He can say all that. We can’t. But it’s all true,” an unnamed Steelers player told NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

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Rodgers accused McCarthy of falling asleep during meetings. He also broke a huddle at halftime by saying “1,2,3 Packers!” among other things. While critics believe that Rodgers is stirring up yet another controversy, his teammates say otherwise. According to Schultz, everything the QB said is true. He also recently confirmed that the huddle story is true.

“Unprompted text from a #Steelers player in the locker room: ‘It’s been a s–t show. Happy it’s out there tbh,’” his Wednesday X post read.

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McCarthy’s failures have another implication for Rodgers. Per sources, Rodgers was heavily involved in hiring his former head coach, who knows him from their Green Bay Packers days. The two won the Lombardi Trophy together and collaborated from 2006 to 2018.

Now, with days left until his 43rd birthday, Rodgers might have played his last NFL game and lost it. He had announced that this season was his last. If true, he leaves with just one Super Bowl title (2010 season) and bad memories of McCarthy that outweigh the good ones.