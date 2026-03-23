“He Suffered From CTE:” Late Steelers Legend’s Family Gives Cam Skattebo Harsh Reality Check After Public Apology

Cam Skattebo has already received an earful from many across the NFL circle over his insensitive comments about CTE. Although he apologized for his remarks, the damage had already been done. Now, Garrett Webster, the son of Pittsburgh Steelers legend Mark Webster, has responded with a sharp message. Citing the seriousness tied to the fatal brain disease, Garrett Webster highlighted the real-life impact of these injuries. At last, he urged the New York Giants RB to watch his words in the future.

“Mr. Skattebo, my father was Mike Webster, you might not know him, but he suffered from CTE,” Garrett Webster said on X. “I’m glad that you recognize your words were unacceptable. Please understand CTE has destroyed the lives of many former players and their families. Be better in the future. Rooting 4 u.”

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Webster knows what it’s like to be around someone who suffered like that, especially his own father. This disease affected Mike Webster’s post-NFL life and that of those around him. He was once a force to be reckoned with during his prime years. In his 17-season career from 1974 to 1990, he won four Lombardi Trophies and held multiple records. Despite his achievements and glory, his playing time brought him a long list of head injuries with long-term impact.

Diagnosed with Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, Mike showed a couple of symptoms that popped up in his later years. These include memory loss, confusion, and severe behavioral changes. As a result, the former center couldn’t keep track of the most basic information, such as the route to his own house. Reports suggest Webster couldn’t find his way back home on multiple occasions and ended up sleeping in his car. It was his son, Garrett, who then placed a flag in their front window so that his father could identify their house.

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Forensic pathologist Bennet Omalu, who performed the autopsy, noticed that Mark’s brain didn’t have the structure of a usual brain. The discovery led to thorough research and opened the door for serious discussions about the disease. The aftermath changed how the NFL and other sports leagues view CTE in modern times. After all, this was one of the first observations that linked head trauma with CTE, a nondegenerative disease that could cause fatal brain damage.

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The worst part? Doctors can only diagnose it postmortem. And Skattebo claimed such a grave condition is imaginary.

“No,” Skattebo said on the Bring the Juice podcast, when asked if CTE exists. “It’s an excuse.”

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The running back riled up people even more when he responded to host Frank Dalena’s dismissal of asthma.

“That’s a good take,” Skattebo said. “Yeah, asthma’s fake too.”

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In no time, people were demanding his head for his take, and Cam had to apologize.

Cam Skattebo apologizes for his problematic CTE remarks

This isn’t the first time Cam Skattebo has invited trouble, especially when it comes to health concerns. On 17 November last year, he attended WWE’s Monday Night Raw. He took part in a staged scuffle, which didn’t sit well with his fans. At the time, he was fresh off an injury that included a dislocated knee, a fractured fibula, and a ruptured deltoid ligament.

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Fans believed he should have been more careful, while Skattebo thought he was having fun. But this time, many believed his comments completely crossed the line because the implications go far beyond him. Many retired and active players continue to live with CTE, with their families left with no choice but to make peace with this reality. So, Cam’s comments were bound to stir such vehement reactions.

Soon after the bashing, the Giants’ running back issued a public apology.

“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in me making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma,” Skattebo tweeted on X. “It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head injuries or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone who was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. Much love !!!”

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As said before, Skattebo’s words reflect ignorance towards a system he became part of just last year. Research carried out by Boston University’s CTE center since 2003 has highlighted how the brain disease has taken over the NFL. The researchers examined the brains of 376 NFL players and concluded that 345 of them had likely sustained the condition. The players who made the diagnosed group included several big names. These are linebacker Junior Seau, tight end Aaron Hernandez, and wide receiver Vincent Jackson.

Similarly, many players in the league have asthma, which immediately makes it challenging for them to play a fast-paced sport like football. Yet, players such as Emmitt Smith and Cam Heyward have not let the diagnosis prevent them from playing. They rely on inhalers and stay under medical supervision to overcome on-field breathing challenges. With so much medical evidence present in plain sight, Cam Skattebo’s comments make no sense.