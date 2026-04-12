Steelers Help Fund New Stadium for Local Pittsburgh High School Amid Acrisure Field Concerns

Essentials Inside The Story The city of Pittsburgh gets some good news, as the new stadium boasts a capacity of over 3,000.

Locals are optimistic about the opportunities the stadium will bring.

However, struggles persist for the Steelers at Acrisure Field.

Sure, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Acrisure Field is under fire from players and fans alike, but that is not stopping the Steelers Charities from making a grand effort, one for the supporters of the NFL Franchise who have stood by them throughout their 93-year history.

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“First look at the new Hazelwood Green Stadium, which is owned by the Pittsburgh Steelers! The Stadium can seat up to 3K people and will be the home to Central Catholic this upcoming season!” PA Today reported via X while sharing a video of the new facility.

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Steelers Charities will operate this new state-of-the-art community field and youth facility, which also has the Pittsburgh Steelers logo, like Acrisure Stadium. With this facility, the Steelers will host youth football games, clinics with NFL players, soccer games, and indoor sports and recreation activities. The Hazelwood Green stadium is located on the site of a steel plant and spreads 178 acres across the Monongahela River from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The Richard King Mellon Foundation presented a $10 million grant to the Steelers Charities for construction. With the facility yet to be opened, Pittsburgh City Council member Barb Warwick expressed excitement about how this project will have a positive impact on the community around, while adding another stellar venue that will contribute to the city’s rich sporting history.

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“It’s been a long time coming, but it’s been a really great process throughout,” Pittsburgh City Council member Barb Warwick said. “This field is going to be for youth sports, the Hazelwood Cobras, which is our local kids’ football team.”

Additionally, local businesses are optimistic about the field’s impact on the community.

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“We’re really excited about not only the exposure it’ll give us, but obviously the area and the community,” Short said.

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“We’re hoping that this is just the beginning of a floodgates kind of opening for the whole little area,” said Nathan Johnston, who works next door.

Further, the release date for the field’s public opening is not yet available.

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While the Steelers have added another successful project to their charitable arm, the franchise faced significant issues regarding their home turf at Acrisure Field. The issue had turned out to be so glaring, with QB1 Aaron Rodgers publicly calling out the problem.

Aaron Rodgers is unhappy about the turf at the Steelers’ home stadium

Despite being 42, Aaron Rodgers put forth a stunning effort in his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-time MVP helped the Steel City win the AFC North title after beating the Baltimore Ravens in the last game of the season, but suffered a crushing defeat in the AFC Wildcard round against the Houston Texans.

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Looking at his individual numbers, Rodgers recorded 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions over 16 games and became a fan-favorite. While his return remains uncertain, the quarterback has been praiseful about the franchise, barring one aspect – the field.

Imago DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 07: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off of the field at the conclusion of a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions on October 7, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA OCT 07 Packers at Lions PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon1810072649

“Just seeing the response from the fans, how much they loved the Black and Gold. And then, Acrisure, other than the field surface itself, is a great place to play. I mean, I’m not saying anything out of my ass,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

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This concern stems from the fact that the NFLPA survey called it the worst in the league “by a wide margin” and also received an F-minus grade, per The Athletic.

Hence, after the 2025 season, the Steelers’ owner Art Rooney II confirmed the field will be upgraded for the 2026 season, according to the Sports Business Journal. The report further added that the franchise will be using Tahoma 31 Bermuda, a low-water, warm-season grass that provides all the benefits of high-density turf without the associated elevated water use and is commonly seen on many golf courses and sporting fields.

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The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving back to the city that has supported them for over nine decades. With the Hazelwood Green Stadium set to uplift the local community and a new turf on the way at Acrisure Field, the franchise is making all the right moves both on and off the field.