Mike Tomlin To Pursue 67 Touchdown NFC QB For Steelers as Aaron Rodgers Clears Retirement Plans

After defeating the Miami Dolphins, the Pittsburgh Steelers are on pace to once again win the AFC North and record their 22nd season finishing with a .500 or better record in a row. However, despite this historic feat, one major issue that remains in Pittsburgh is its quarterback situation. With an aging Aaron Rodgers under center and postseason success eluding them, the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing questions about their future at quarterback.

Now, a former NFL head coach has linked a surprising but highly-regarded name to Pittsburgh as the long-term solution.

During his appearance on Get Up, Jeff Saturday, former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, named San Francisco 49ers backup QB Mac Jones as the successor to Aaron Rodgers come the offseason.

“He (Mac Jones) will be hunted by many organizations, probably including that Steelers one,” Jeff Saturday said.

Over 10 appearances this season, Jones has been incredible for the Niners with a passer rating of 97.4 while recording 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. During this period, the 27-year-old had eight starts and led San Francisco to an 8-5 record. This certainly was a monumental feat as the 67-touchdown quarterback brought in the much-needed stability the Niners had after suffering various major injuries.

Hence, with age on his side and a two-year, $8.4 million contract, Mac Jones will be one of the biggest names as the trade season will soon kick off. And could emerge as a perfect replacement for Aaron Rodgers, as explained by USA Today‘s Jacob Camenker.

“The Steelers aren’t likely to be in range for one of the draft’s top quarterbacks, so trading for Jones could end up being a solid stopgap,” Camenker wrote. “The 27-year-old would be a natural replacement for Rodgers, as their present tendencies are similar. Both quarterbacks prefer to utilize the short passing game to get the ball out of their hands quickly and get the ball to their playmakers in stride.”

As for Rodgers, the veteran quarterback made it quite clear six months back that this would be his last season as a pro.

Arron Rodgers “pretty much” done with the NFL

Earlier this year, after signing with the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers admitted that the 2025 season is likely to be his last season as a pro. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the veteran signal-caller said that his Pittsburgh contract is more about finishing with a lot of love and fun.

“Yeah, I’m pretty sure this is it,” Rodgers said. “That’s why we just did a one-year deal. The Steelers didn’t need to put any extra years on that or anything. “I played 20 fri*king years. It’s been a long run. I’ve enjoyed it, and no better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin.”

Now, with Rodgers not available for the 2026 season, who do you think the Steelers will sign as their starting quarterback?