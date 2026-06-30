Steelers Hit With Major 2027 Draft Blow as Dream QB Becomes Hot Commodity

Going into the 2026 season, veteran Aaron Rodgers will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback, with Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and rookie Drew Allar behind him. But Rodgers only signed a one-year deal this offseason and is expected to retire after the season, leaving the franchise searching for its next long-term quarterback. Training camp and the preseason will give Rudolph, Howard, and Allar a chance to prove they deserve the job. If none of them convinces the Steelers, however, the franchise could be forced to look toward the 2027 NFL Draft. That’s where another problem emerges.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Steelers could have gone after Notre Dame’s C.J. Carr in the 2027 NFL Draft. He emerged as one of the top quarterbacks at the Manning Passing Academy, overshadowing Arch Manning and Julian Sayin, two of the event’s most hyped prospects. Draft expert Todd McShay even named Carr the uncontestable MVP among all the college QBs at the event, with legend Peyton Manning, impressed by him, also asking him to throw some extra reps. But while Carr’s rise is good news for Notre Dame, it may be bad news for Pittsburgh, as his soaring draft stock could put him out of the Steelers’ reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carr could have solved the quarterback problem in the Steel City. But now, many expect him to be a top-10 pick, if not the No. 1 overall selection. Unfortunately for the Steelers, they are likely to continue their trend of winning seasons, leaving them well outside the top 10. The last time Pittsburgh had a top-10 pick was in 2000, highlighting the franchise’s remarkable consistency, which in this case may work against them.

“C.J. Carr, Notre Dame, wasn’t even closed. Wasn’t even close,” said NFL Draft expert Todd McShay on The Todd McShay podcast. “Julian Sayin was there, and Arch Manning was there, and there were a lot of other guys that were exceptional, and I say that [Carr’s] performance throwing the football, like, that’s the jumping-off point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2026: Notre Dame Spring Practice MAR 20 March 20, 2026: Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr 13 during the Notre Dame Football Spring practice at Irish Athletic Center in South Bend, Indiana. John Mersits/CSM. Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Media South Bend, Indiana, United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20260320_zma_c04_001.jpg JohnxMersitsxcsmphotothree481700

This leaves the Steelers with only one option: pulling off a blockbuster trade to move up for a top pick. Whether they can afford such a move is another question. The franchise is building a team capable of ending its playoff losing streak and winning a seventh Super Bowl. If Rodgers fails to deliver this season, the pressure will only continue to mount.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers do not have players like Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie, A.J. Brown, or Maxx Crosby, who could command first-round picks in a trade. Their best option would be to package future first-rounders with additional draft capital to move into the top 10. Although it is a long shot, it may be one of their best chances unless a better opportunity presents itself. Moreover, Carr comes from a strong football lineage. There is little doubt he has benefited from elite coaching and techniques throughout his career, which is one reason he is on the Steelers’ radar.

Carr is the grandson of College Football Hall of Fame coach Lloyd Carr. So, football has been a part of his life. But no one expected him to top Manning or Sayin. Although Dante Moore was absent, it still reshuffled the top picks. Watching him, McShay could not help but compare him with Patriots legend Tom Brady.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You think about (Tom) Brady and (Drew) Brees and you think about the modern day, like (Fernando) Mendoza last year, and you talk about the repeatable mechanics and form; it’s like, I don’t want to say robotic because he’s not a robotic player, but when it comes to footwork, timing, ball out, just standing there, watching him even like warming up… how easy his stroke is…what’s supposed to be hit is hit, when the ball is supposed to be out, its out!” said McShay.

Carr may be the ideal long-term answer, but Pittsburgh is not putting all its eggs in one basket. If the draft route becomes too expensive, a proven NFL starter could emerge as the franchise’s next target.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pittsburgh Steelers could go for quarterback C.J. Stroud

If the Pittsburgh Steelers don’t get their hands on C.J. Carr during the 2027 NFL Draft, there is a possibility of them trading for the Houston Texans‘ quarterback, C.J. Stroud. Stroud is a three-year veteran in the NFL and has all the requirements to solve the Steelers’ quarterback problem. At least, that is what ESPN’s D.J. Bien-Aime believes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Stroud and the Texans aren’t close to a deal as of late June,” wrote Bien-Aime. “Houston and its quarterback are in a tricky spot because last season did not end the way either would’ve preferred. Stroud threw four interceptions against the Patriots in the AFC divisional round.

“A performance like that can cause hesitation when the extension for Stroud could be in the $55 million to $60 million range per year. With how negotiations are currently going, it’s gearing up to be a prove-it season for Stroud,” he added.

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JANUARY 18: C.J. Stroud 7 of the Houston Texans in warm up before an AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on January 18, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 18 AFC Divisional Round Texans at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482260118057

A starter since Day 1, Stroud became the ace for head coach DeMeco Ryans, who was hired in 2023, the same year the quarterback was drafted. Despite being a rookie, he played like a seasoned veteran, throwing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just five interceptions. He also showcased his dual-threat ability, adding 167 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries.

ADVERTISEMENT

It earned him the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, a Pro Bowl nod, and a place on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Besides, he is one of only three quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era to lead his team to the postseason in each of his first three seasons while also winning a playoff game in every one of those years. Initially, he was set to become a free agent after the 2026 season, but the Texans exercised his fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through the end of the 2027 season.

If Will Howard and Drew Allar fail to step up, the 24-year-old quarterback could be a perfect replacement for Rodgers. Moreover, head coach Mike McCarthy wants a long-term solution while building a team around youngsters. So Stroud could perfectly fit into his plan. Now, it remains to be seen how the franchise solves the problem. Will they be going after a rookie C.J. at the 2027 NFL Draft, or trade a seasoned C.J. from the Texans?