“Hope We Don’t Regret This”: Steelers Legend James Harrison Stunned by Veteran LB’s Release in Final Roster Cuts

Elandon Roberts spent the offseason looking like a lock for the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker room, so his release on 2026 cutdown day caught plenty off guard, James Harrison included. The Steelers legend didn’t hide his surprise, and his reaction says he isn’t so sure Pittsburgh got this one right.

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“I hope we don’t regret this cause I didn’t see this coming in a million years. You telling me you brought this man in as a camp body??? James Harrison posted on X. “Cause that’s damn sure not what it sounded like was happening when he got here. We gon find out quick if this was a good decision or not in Week 1 vs Bijan, though,”

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Roberts signed with Pittsburgh on August 13 on a one-year deal, and honestly, he looked pretty good in the two preseason games he actually played in. He logged 43 snaps and played deep into the game. In all, Roberts played 81 total snaps for the Steelers in preseason, and 71 of them were on defense.

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Roberts got picked by the New England Patriots in 2016, in the sixth round. That’s pretty late in the draft. But he didn’t let that stop him. He quickly earned a real spot on New England’s defense and even won two Super Bowls with the team, in 2016 and 2018.

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After the 2019 season, Roberts suited up for the Miami Dolphins. He eventually landed in Pittsburgh for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. In his first year with the team, Roberts made an impact playing in a defense that had multiple injuries. He recorded 68 total tackles and 10 tackles for loss with the Steelers that year, and started in 15 games. His reps were reduced in 2024, but Roberts played in all 17 games.

Then, somewhat surprisingly, the Steelers let him walk after 2024, opting to get younger at inside linebacker by bringing in Malik Harrison instead. That gamble hasn’t paid off: He has also been released by the team after barely getting off the bench in the preseason.

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Now, as a vested veteran, he skips waivers entirely and becomes a free agent right away. There’s a real chance he ends up back on Pittsburgh’s practice squad under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

But the way this release played out early suggests there’s no quiet handshake deal to bring him right back. And James Harrison seemed to suggest that on X.

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“Don’t count on it!” Harrison posted on X. “UNLESS we get run on by Atlanta and then it would probably be a few weeks after before something would be done.”

Here’s the thing, though. After ignoring inside linebacker all offseason coming off a shaky 2025, keeping Roberts around made a lot of sense on paper. Roberts spent last year with the Raiders, working under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who is now with the Steelers.

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He had a good season with the Raiders, racking up 90 tackles and one pass breakup in 17 games (16 as a starter). It is surprising why, despite all this familiarity and experience, Pittsburgh parted ways with Roberts.

Losing a solid run defender always stings a little. Still, Pittsburgh isn’t exactly bare at the position. Patrick Queen, Payton Wilson, and Cole Holcomb are all on the 53-man roster.

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Roberts did not even last a complete month since he signed with the Steelers. However, in the limited time he spent with the team, it was a worthwhile experience.”

“I was in the dorm room last night and I was just kinda looking up at the walls,” Roberts told the media earlier this month, as the team practiced in St. Vincent College. “I was enjoying it. Sometimes being in certain places, I was here for two years so I was like, ‘Oh, man, we gotta be in the dorms.’ When I got back, I was like, ‘Yeah, (this is nice).'”

The Steelers have waived 15 players and released five players.