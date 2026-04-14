Steelers Host Dual-Threat QB After Latest Update on Aaron Rodgers’ Return

Essentials Inside The Story Pittsburgh Steelers are stuck in a waiting game, with Aaron Rodgers yet to make a decision

A rising dual-threat prospect has entered the picture

Pittsburgh's next move could reveal their backup plan

In just over a week, the 2026 NFL Draft will take place in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ own city, but the franchise still doesn’t have an answer at its starting quarterback position. Last month, Steelers owner Art Rooney II suggested that he expected veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers to give him an answer before the draft. But with that decision still pending, the Steelers are exploring backup options, and a dual-threat QB from Arkansas has already caught their attention.

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Earlier in April, we reported that the Steelers planned to bring Razorbacks’ QB Taylen Green to Pittsburgh for a top-30 pre-draft visit. Now, NFL insider Tom Pelissero has confirmed that the Steelers hosted Green on Monday. The Steelers have also hosted Miami QB Carson Beck and North Dakota State QB Cole Payton for pre-draft meetings. So, how does Green stand out among these draft prospects?

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With the Steelers, the solution may well be what Taylen Green can provide, but which Rodgers simply cannot do at his age. Rodgers has already crossed his 40s, making it impossible for him to become the scrambling QB that many hoped he would be in Pittsburgh. However, Green provides precisely that.

During five seasons of college football, Green repeatedly showed that he can hurt opposing defenses with both his arm and his legs. While playing three seasons at Boise State, he threw for 3,794 yards with 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. At the same time, Green rushed for 1,029 yards and 19 TDs.

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Green became the starting quarterback for Arkansas for the last two years after transferring to Arkansas. In that period, Green amassed 5,868 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. Green was still a dangerous running back and rushed for 1,379 yards along with 16 touchdowns.

Soon after followed the 2026 NFL Combine, in which Taylen Green showed off his athleticism yet again. Green set the bar for quarterbacks with an impressive 43.5-inch vertical jump and finished the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds. Now, all that the Steelers must do is see whether this athleticism can work in the NFL.

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“A long, rangy, dual-threat quarterback with upside, Green’s ability to generate explosive plays as a runner and passer helped keep his offense afloat,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein noted in his scouting report. “His ability to win with his legs on called runs or pocket breaks pushes his value beyond his passing profile. Green’s upside will be tantalizing, but his ceiling will only track with his growth as a passer.”

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NFL draft experts have been predicting that Taylen Green will be chosen during Round 4 to Round 6, hence making it a day three selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. Therefore, the Pittsburgh Steelers can risk nothing by drafting him in Round 7, with their pick No. 237 overall.

Steelers’ new head coach Mike McCarthy also loves to develop young quarterbacks, so adding Green could give him another project to mold for the future. Of course, the Steelers’ hosting him does not guarantee that the team will draft him. Still, the timing suggests that Pittsburgh is preparing for every possible scenario, in case Aaron Rodgers ultimately decides not to return.

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An NFL insider provides an update on Aaron Rodgers’ return

Last year, Aaron Rodgers wasted little time confirming that he would return to play for the Steelers. This offseason has played out very differently. Rodgers has not yet decided whether he wants to retire or return for another NFL season, leaving Pittsburgh waiting for clarity. But on Monday, when NFL insider Adam Schefter shared the latest update on Rodgers, he suggested that many around the league still expect Rodgers to return.

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“We all believe he is going to be back, but he still hasn’t given an answer,” Schefter said on the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “So if he hasn’t given them an answer by the time the draft starts next week, do the Pittsburgh Steelers at some point in time draft a quarterback? It’s kind of an interesting, little question that’s sitting there until No. 8 weighs in.”

There are also reasons to think a reunion with his longtime Green Bay Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy, will be tempting for Aaron Rodgers. In Green Bay, Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 seasons together and led the Packers to five NFC North titles and a Super Bowl win.

Last season, Aaron Rodgers also proved that he still has plenty left in the tank. Rodgers threw for 3,322 yards with 24 TDs and 7 INTs in 2025. He also helped lead the Steelers to a 10-6 record and the AFC North title. So, the Steelers could already have a quiet agreement in place with Rodgers. But until Rodgers officially announces his decision, Pittsburgh has little choice but to prepare for every outcome.