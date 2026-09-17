“I Don’t Care About Any of That”: Aaron Rodgers Shuts Down Reporter After Steelers’ QB Questioned Over Target List

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 2026 season with a win, but the veteran quarterback had zero interest in talking about one particular stat: Wide receiver Roman Wilson was targeted just six times in the game, while DK Metcalf received 10.

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Now, considering Rodgers has publicly called out Wilson for making a “repeat mistake” during practice, a question around Wilson’s contribution was bound to surface. A reporter asked Rodgers about Wilson’s rank on the QB’s target list, and the veteran QB bluntly replied,

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“I don’t give a s*** about the target list,” he said. “I don’t care about any of that. I love Roman. He’s done a great job…I thought he played fast last week; he played decisive. And he’s just going to keep on getting better.”

Rodgers then explained why he does not pay much attention to individual target numbers.

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“Because the ball goes to the open guy,” Rodgers said in a press conference on Wednesday. “Nobody in the locker room talks about their targets. That’s all for you guys to talk about.”

Pittsburgh defeated the Atlanta Falcons 20-13 on Sunday, with Rodgers completing 24 of 40 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown.

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Wilson finished Week 1 with six targets, tied for second on the Steelers with running back Jaylen Warren. Only DK Metcalf, who led Pittsburgh with 10 targets, saw the ball thrown his way more often.

The third-year wide receiver finished with three receptions for 26 yards in his first game of the season. Wilson had also generated plenty of attention during training camp as he looked to establish a bigger role in Pittsburgh’s offense.

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Wilson was a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2024 after winning a national championship at Michigan. He played in just one game as a rookie and caught 12 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets across 13 games in 2025.

The Steelers’ passing game also featured Michael Pittman Jr., who was acquired from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason. Pittman caught three passes for 58 yards on three targets against Atlanta, while rookie Germie Bernard played three offensive snaps without receiving a target.

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While Pittsburgh came away with the victory, the offense still had plenty to clean up. The Steelers averaged just 4.1 yards per play and converted only three of 13 third-down opportunities, finishing with 264 total yards and less than 29 minutes of possession.

The defense played a major role in protecting the lead. T.J. Watt recorded two sacks and returned a Cooper Rush interception 35 yards for a touchdown, while Pittsburgh finished with four sacks overall.

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Rodgers’ comments also fit the way he approaches the Steelers’ offense. Rather than entering a game with a predetermined target distribution, he emphasized getting the ball to whichever receiver is open.

That will be important as Pittsburgh moves into Week 2. The Steelers will face the New England Patriots, with Rodgers and the offense looking to build on their opening-week victory while Wilson continues to develop his role.