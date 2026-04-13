“I Don’t Care How Great You Are”: NFL Legend Rips Into Aaron Rodgers for Holding Steelers Hostage

What the Pittsburgh Steelers decide to do at quarterback will be one of the most intriguing storylines to watch over the next few weeks. With Aaron Rodgers reportedly expected to decide his future before the NFL Draft, clarity could be coming sooner rather than later. For now, though, the Steelers are staying patient. But not everyone agrees with that approach. One NFL legend has openly criticized Rodgers, saying his delay is putting the franchise in a tough spot and leaving the team stuck in limbo.

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“You ain’t playing that game in no other position.” Shannon Sharpe said on the Nightcap episode on April 13, 2026. “They get you; they’re getting you up out of there. I don’t care how great you are, other than that guy.”

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Three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson recently shared their thoughts on the latest situation involving Aaron Rodgers. And Sharpe was visibly frustrated. He called out Rodgers for taking too long and not giving the Steelers a fair chance to explore other options in free agency or even consider a trade.

He also mentioned that Kirk Cousins could have been a solid option, especially to help guide young quarterback Will Howard, instead of dealing with all this uncertainty. However, it’s now coming across as a pattern.

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Even last offseason, he visited the team facility on March 21, 2025. Since then, he has stayed in touch with the team while thinking about his next move. He took almost two months to sign a one-year, $13.65 million contract with Pittsburgh in June 2025.

On the other hand, Johnson sees it a bit differently.

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He admitted Rodgers is not the same player he used to be but still believes he gives the Steelers their best chance to win right now. Last season, Rodgers still had decent numbers in his first year with Pittsburgh. He threw for over 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions and finished 23rd in QBR at 44.4.

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For now, the Steelers are just waiting and hoping he makes a decision soon so everything is settled before mandatory minicamp in mid-May. And honestly, Sharpe is not the only one who is getting tired of Rodgers taking his time.

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Skip Bayless calls out Aaron Rodgers for the holding decision

Skip Bayless appeared on Monday’s episode of The Arena: Gridiron and didn’t hold back while talking about Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers situation. He criticized Rodgers for delaying his decision, pointing out how it is affecting the team.

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At the same time, he made it clear he believes the Steelers are also to blame for ending up in this position.

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“This is a very sad story to me, that the Pittsburgh Steelers are being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers, because they did this to themselves,” Skip Bayless said on The Arena: Gridiron. “Aaron Rodgers is washed. He’s done, and he’s been done since his final year in Green Bay… But the Steelers have no other option. They’re stuck because of what they didn’t do to find a quarterback.”

While Bayless believes the Steelers do not have a reliable quarterback beyond Rodgers, ESPN NFL insider Matt Miller sees things a little differently. He views Will Howard as a possible replacement and reported that Pittsburgh is not as desperate to draft a quarterback as many think.

The Steelers selected Howard in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He also helped the Ohio State Buckeyes win a national championship in his final college season, showing he has the potential to grow into a starter. For now, the waiting continues for the four-time MVP to take the field.

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While some remain hopeful Rodgers will decide soon, the criticism around him is only getting louder, and the delay is making it harder for the Steelers to fully plan.