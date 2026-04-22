“I Don’t See the Benefit”: James Harrison Believes Steelers Should Cut Ties With Injury-Plagued First-Round Pick Before NFL Draft

Things just got more troubling for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Right before the draft, the team suffered a major setback with offensive tackle Broderick Jones, who has been a big question mark for the team in general. After it was revealed that Jones is in for a tough time this year, former Pittsburgh star James Harrison thought it was time Pittsburgh parted ways with him.

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jones “suffered a setback” to the nasty neck injury, which ended his season last year. He is set to undergo some more tests to see if he can return before camp. But Harrison believed there was little chance of this scenario panning out, especially because the Steelers’ OT had to repair the injury with a fusion surgery.

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“When I found out it was a fusion surgery, I thought it would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, for him to get back this season,” Harrison said on the Deebo and Joe podcast on April 21. “It’s no real timeline. And that’s why the Steelers really haven’t given a timeline. When you look at any type of research, you’re looking at six to nine months before he would be cleared to even come back.

“[Jones has] got a fifth-year option that they have to exercise and make a decision on by May 1st. If I’m gonna be honest with it, and if this setback is true and you had this and we’re not even talking a padded practice, I don’t see the benefit of the Steelers actually picking up the option.”

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Jones was drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft and signed a rookie deal worth $16.6 million. Keeping him on his contract for his fifth year, i.e., 2027, would cost the Steelers $19 million. After playing all games in 2023 and 2024, Jones has been inactive since the Week 12 game last year, when he suffered the injury. He had undergone fusion surgery in March. Going by Harrison’s timeline, Jones might not even get to come back this year.

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But the Steelers might have still considered keeping him on, had Jones performed exceptionally well when he was healthy. Throughout these past three seasons, the OT has been raw at both left and right tackle. Some of it can be blamed on Pittsburgh moving him about, but Jones is also at fault. He had great days at times, like the Washington game in 2024. He did not allow any sacks, pressures, hits, or quarterback hurries in that game. But in 2025, Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger said that if Jones was facing someone like Harrison, the latter would have racked up 15 sacks.

There is precedent for the Steelers not picking up fifth-year options for players who have dimmed after being injured. Linebacker Devin Bush tore his ACL in 2020 and hit free agency in 2022 after failing to live up to his rookie season theatrics. However, Pittsburgh isn’t ready to call it on Broderick Jones just yet.

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Even though his entire 2026 season has become a major uncertainty, the team might actually be thinking of keeping the OT on for at least this season.

Steelers address Broderick Jones’ injury ahead of the 2026 draft

Jones was seen back on the field this month for the minicamp. This was a big decision, considering that it’s only been a month since the surgery. He was participating in some workouts, though he was limited. Schefter’s news came after this appearance, which sparked so much concern. But General Manager Omar Khan is not as bothered.

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“He’s still working to try to get back where he needs to be,” Khan said on April 20. “Nothing’s changed there, and no new information since we last spoke (in March).”

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“With Broderick, we’ll get him back and healthy when he can get out there and start rolling. He’s been doing a great job, been in the meetings. We’re going through it with his injury,” Angelichio said on Friday.

Schefter hasn’t specified what this setback is. It can be that this injury has flared up again for Jones, but it could also have happened earlier on, and the OT was probably on the mend. But the lack of a timeline from the Steelers is what makes Jones’ 2026 season so uncertain. Whatever the situation is within, time is running out.

Broderick’s fellow 2023 OT draftees like Paris Johnson Jr. (Arizona Cardinals), Darnell Wright (Chicago Bears), and Peter Skoronski (New York Giants) have all been picked up for their fifth-year options. Anton Harrison, who was the 27th pick in that draft, will also play his fifth year with the team that drafted him. Will the delay force the Steelers OT to suit up in new colors in 2027? We’ll have to wait and watch.