“I Move My Services Elsewhere”: Aaron Rodgers Has Held Steelers Hostage, Says Former QB

The Aaron Rodgers saga refuses to end. Nearly two weeks after the NFL Draft, the veteran quarterback still hasn’t given the Pittsburgh Steelers an answer. And the waiting game is starting to wear thin not just for the front office, but for players too.

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Steelers legend Charlie Batch said it best on Up & Adams with Kay Adams:

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“Aaron has that big joker right now. And the big joker is I decide to play for you, or I throw my big joker down and I say, ‘You want to know what? I’m moving my services elsewhere, or ultimately, I decide to retire this year.'”

While the ten-time Pro Bowler’s decision lingers nearly two months into free agency, the franchise has placed a UFA tender on him as a safeguard. The tag guarantees Pittsburgh a compensatory draft pick next year if he signs elsewhere. Also, it gives them exclusive negotiating rights should he remain unsigned past July 22, 2026.

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Before that date, he is free to negotiate with any of the other 31 teams. Should he sign after July 22, the Steelers can raise his salary by 10% over his previous deal, bringing the total to roughly $15 million.

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New coach Mike McCarthy has been in contact with Rodgers throughout the offseason. Yet, the two haven’t reached a deal. The duo share 13 seasons of history together in Green Bay, including a Super Bowl XLV title.

With Rodgers’ future still unresolved, the Steelers used a third-round pick (76th overall) on Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in the draft. If Rodgers walks, Allar will compete with Will Howard and Mason Rudolph for the starting role. If the four-time MVP arrives for his 22nd season at Acrisure Stadium, the 22-year-old is likely looking at a third-string role in year one.

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As it’s the first week of May, the Steelers are reportedly losing patience over Rodgers’ pending decision.

The Steelers are running out of patience with Aaron Rodgers

May kicks off a new chapter for the Pittsburgh Steelers under McCarthy. Their OTA is set for May 18, with mandatory minicamp beginning June 2. The Steelers are heading into both without a settled QB1, and the frustration is showing.

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“After watching two of their ‘expected’ deadlines come and go — and insisting this isn’t the same situation as last year — the Steelers might not be so understanding if this drags on for two more weeks.” noted Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac recently.

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Pittsburgh isn’t the only team in the picture anymore either. The Arizona Cardinals have emerged as a genuine option. After parting ways with Kylie Murray, and with Jacoby Brissett reportedly seeking higher pay, Arizona’s interest in Rodgers has grown. His close relationship with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett only adds to the intrigue.

Rodgers is now holding on to a number of cards, including retirement and everyone is still awaiting on which one is he going to play now.