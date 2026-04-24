“I Think He Stays in Media”: Cam Heyward Explains Why Mike Tomlin Won’t Return As NFL Head Coach After Joining NBC

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shocked the football community by resigning in January. Whether a Steeler fan hated or liked him, it was going to be weird not seeing him on the sidelines. But he earned himself a pretty sweet deal instead, landing at one of the prime networks to cover the Sunday Night Football. Tomlin and the studio seem like an unlikely pairing, but former Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cam Heyward thought this avenue is well-suited for the former coach.

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“I think he stays in media,” Heyward said on the Rich Eisen Show on April 23. “I think the really cool thing that could be really special, and I told him this, the Olympics are coming to the US. His daughter could be in the trials, and then he could be calling that. That could cement it and be like one of those defining moments, where it’s like father to daughter, watching her perform at the highest level. I don’t think you get him to come back after that.”

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That idea does not feel far-fetched. In fact, the first public glimpse of Tomlin after leaving the Steelers came at a gymnastics meet, where he cheered for his daughter, Harley, during a clash between Georgia and LSU. She topped the balance beam and floor exercise routines with an impressive 9.825 on the board. The Gymdogs star might really be headed for something great in the future — she scored a career-high 9.925 on the floor in February. But for now, Mike Tomlin will still be covering the gridiron.

He will now be seen on NBC’s pregame show on Sundays, Football Night in America. The program has the highest viewership among other pregame shows, and the network is also trying to “reinvent” it with new faces and more “star power,” according to The Athletic. Tomlin might really find a home here, considering how hard NBC pushed for him. Fox looked like a strong option because of his bond with Jay Glazer.

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But whether or not NBC decides to present him with the opportunity to call the Olympic trial coverage is a doubt. The network holds exclusive rights to broadcast the main event through 2032. According to Heyward, that makes Tomlin’s future set at NBC for the near future. But given the former’s affinity for the gridiron, he might stick to Football Night in America. That is his strong suit, after all. And let’s not forget, a coach like Mike Tomlin can never be counted out of the league unless he retires.

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The Super Bowl-winning coach walked away with a 193-114-2 regular-season record, which speaks for itself. Sure, he couldn’t bring the success of that kind to Pittsburgh in the later parts of his tenure, but he’s never had a losing season with the team. His 19-season winning streak ties at second-longest with Bill Belichick, and follows that of Tom Landry. If the right opportunity comes calling, Tomlin might be seen wearing coach headphones in the future.

Bill Cowher advised Mike Tomlin ahead of his broadcasting career

“The pre-game show with me, Mike McCarthy on the field doing his thing, and then Sunday night, you can watch Mike Tomlin. You can get a taste of Pittsburgh all day long on Sundays,” Cowher said, projecting what the show is going to look like when the season begins. It is an exciting opportunity for the network and the coach, but Cowher is also leaning towards the possibility of Tomlin resuming his coaching career.

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“I think he loves the sideline,” the coach-turned-analyst said. “I think he loves the competition. I think he loves that arena. He’s an arena guy.”

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Cowher himself joined CBS after leaving the Steelers in 2007. He’s been with the network since then. Like Cowher, Tomlin also left to prioritize his family at the moment, and was not interested in coaching opportunities. He would be the most wanted man on the market if he had hinted at another head coaching job at that time. Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti thought it would be “awesome” if Tomlin were a candidate to be his next HC. Jesse Minter’s hiring was announced only a week later.

One can never know what’s in store for someone like the new analyst. He might take a liking for the suit and studio lights instead of the coaching hat. But will such a remarkable coach ever call it on such an illustrious career? Only time will tell.