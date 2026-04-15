“I Wouldn’t Miss That Day”: Steelers Legend Hines Ward Shares Why He’s Returning to Pittsburgh for NFL Draft

Essentials Inside The Story Hines Ward heads back to Pittsburgh, but for shaping someone else's future

This young WR has the numbers and the hype

But one lingering concern could change everything

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Hines Ward is returning to the Steel City, 14 years after his retirement, for a special reason this summer. Ward played a crucial role during his time in the black and yellow, winning two Lombardi Trophies and one Super Bowl MVP. However, after hanging up his boots, the veteran wideout found solace in coaching, and his current job as Arizona State receiver coach is bringing him back to Pittsburgh ahead of this year’s NFL draft.

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“It’s kind of crazy. I came here, had two great years with JT (Jordyn Tyson), and then to have the draft in Pittsburgh and to be a part of that. And you know, he wanted me to tag along and be a part of that man,” Ward said, via Justin LaCertosa, as he talked about Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson. “I wouldn’t miss that day in the world, so I’m super excited about his opportunity, and whoever he ends up with is going to get a real one.”

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As revealed by Hines Ward, the Steelers legend worked with Jordyn Tyson during the youngster’s two-year stint with the Sun Devils. Tyson began his college career at Colorado and featured in nine games before being sidelined with a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL. Subsequently, the injury caused him to miss the majority of the 2023 season after transferring to Arizona State, where he was redshirted.

However, the 2024 season was a breakout year for Tyson, as he led the team with 75 receptions, 1,101 receiving yards (14.7 per), and 10 receiving touchdowns in 12 games. He also secured third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-Big 12 Conference honors while winning the Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year. However, injuries again played a part as he missed the Big 12 Championship game with a broken collarbone.

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Then last season, Jordyn Tyson cemented himself as a top receiving prospect in this year’s draft. He once again led the Sun Devils with 61 receptions, 711 receiving yards (11.7 per), and eight scores in nine games, missing four with hamstring injuries. With these health concerns emerging as a major issue, many experts have been apprehensive about naming Tyson as a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL draft while maintaining his place as a top-20 selection. Addressing these injury concerns, Hines Ward presented a fresh perspective on the problems, per Devils Digest.

“Injury-wise, listen, there’s a fluke injury with his collar bone, like three guys fell on him. The hamstring there, that happens at the wide receiver position,” the Steelers icon said.

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With a legend like Hines Ward’s endorsement, Jordyn Tyson certainly has a bright future in the league. And the 21-year-old is even touted to follow his coach’s footsteps with the Pittsburgh Steelers predicted to draft him later in the first round.

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Mock draft predicts the Steelers to draft Jordyn Tyson

While the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Hines Ward in the third round (92nd overall) of the 1998 NFL Draft, GM Omar Khan and Co. are predicted to take a similar step with their two-time Super Bowl champion’s protege, Jordyn Tyson, but in the first round itself. According to a mock draft from Yahoo Sports’ Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, the Steelers are expected to use their pick No. 21 to select the Arizona State standout in the first round.

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“This could wind up being one of the steals of the draft,” McDonald writes. “Tyson has immense talent and would likely find himself going a good deal higher than this if it weren’t for a slew of injuries that plagued his college career. Tyson and DK Metcalf would be a strong, physical duo for … whoever ends up being the quarterback of this team for the long term.”

Furthermore, the inclusion of Jordyn Tyson will bolster the receiving room, which ranked 22nd in total receiving yards (3,632) and 27th in yards per reception (10.0), as per Summer Sports. Whether Tyson falls to the 21st pick, or the Steelers go with WR Omar Cooper Jr. for pick No. 21, only time will tell. However, if the Steelers manage to get their hands on the Sun Devils WR1, head coach Mike McCarthy will have an incredible weapon on the offense for the 2026 season.